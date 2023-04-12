The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is teaming with the city and German American Bank to bring a big drone show to the riverfront on May 17 and May 19.

Firefly Drone Shows of Auburn Hills, Michigan, is bringing 300 drones to fly over the Ohio River, creating different shapes and formations both nights.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

