The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is teaming with the city and German American Bank to bring a big drone show to the riverfront on May 17 and May 19.
Firefly Drone Shows of Auburn Hills, Michigan, is bringing 300 drones to fly over the Ohio River, creating different shapes and formations both nights.
The 15-minute shows, starting at 8:30 p.m., will feature a synched soundtrack.
The shows will coincide with the Kentucky Travel Industry Association spring conference on May 17 and opening night of Friday After 5 on May 19.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said, “This will be unlike anything our community has ever seen before. Watching that many drones light up the night sky in formation will be mesmerizing. I can’t say thank you enough to German American Bank and the City of Owensboro for their partnership, and to Matt Hayden for allowing us to launch from his property.”
Ryan Sigmon of Firefly Drone Shows said, “We have a great show planned for this two-night event.”
Hank Phillips, KTIA president/CEO, said 200 tourism professionals from across the state will be attending the May 17 meeting.
He said they “will go away with not just long-lasting memories. Theirs will be lifetime memories of Owensboro.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.