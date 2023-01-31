The Bluegrass Legends Car/Truck/Rat-Rod/Jeep & Motorcycle Show, announced in December, has grown into the Bluegrass Legends Experience.
And it’s a lot more than a car show.
The two-day event is scheduled for Moreland Park on Aug. 19-20.
It will feature an indoor exposition and vendor show along with musical performances, a large food truck rally and a beer garden.
Fran Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, said, “We’re going to have a minimum of 1,000 cars. They’re coming from Alabama, Minnesota and a lot of other states. They’re supporting the heck out of this.”
Janie Rhoades, Bluegrass Legends Experience organizer, said, “Growing up with a dad that was a true car enthusiast, owning several Corvettes, he volunteered at Street Legends,” the car show at Diamond Lake Resort that ended last year after 16 years. It is special to me to be able to share that enthusiasm with a brand-new car show experience, as well as the opportunity to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”
The event will start on Aug. 18 during Friday After 5.
“There’s going to be a big party on the pier that night,” Marseille said.
Custom cars will be displayed the waterfront with car-themed music.
Then, drivers can take their vehicles out to Windy Hollow Dragway for a test run on the dragstrip from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“If you love cars, then you’ll love the Saturday events complete with an indoor exposition including craft/retail car vendors inside the Owensboro Sportscenter,” Jimmy Allyn, Bluegrass Legends Experience co-organizer, said.
He added, “Grab a bite at one of over 30 food trucks we will have on hand at Moreland Park. On Saturday night, head out to Windy Hollow Dragstrip for 1/8th mile racing under the direction of the WDRA (World Drag Racing Alliance) sanctioning body.”
Marseille said one of the food trucks is coming from Alabama.
“There’s going to be a swap meet,” she said, “and music in Moreland Park.”
Sunday, Aug. 20, will have an open-air church service at 10 a.m. at Moreland Park with national evangelist Alan Brock with Road Riders for Jesus International Ministry.
At 1 p.m., more than 200 awards from the event will be presented.
Any car, truck, motorcycle, jeep or rat-rod can enter the show.
For more information go to legendscarshowobky.com or call Fran Marseille 310-738-0340
Allyn said the organizers wanted to keep the Street Legends legacy alive.
“We reached out to the board of directors from the Street Legend series,” he said in December. “We requested to use the word “Legends” or “Legendary” as well as the third weekend in August in an effort to rename/rebrand the show and keep it alive.”
He said, “The former group was very gracious and kind to work with; they did give us permission to continue with the name and dates.”
