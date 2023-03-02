Pickleball is said to be the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players, a figure that has doubled since 2014.

And Owensboro will get a big taste of the sport March 10-12, when Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, which is based in Boonville, brings what it calls “the largest pickleball tournament ever in the Tri-State Area” to Merchant Centre Court, 2965 Bittel Road.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

