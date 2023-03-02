Pickleball is said to be the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players, a figure that has doubled since 2014.
And Owensboro will get a big taste of the sport March 10-12, when Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, which is based in Boonville, brings what it calls “the largest pickleball tournament ever in the Tri-State Area” to Merchant Centre Court, 2965 Bittel Road.
More than 370 players from nine states are expected to participate.
Dale Todd, an RPSI board member, said, “Merchant Centre Court will be rocking over the three-day weekend. Men and women of all ages and all skill levels will put their pickleball skills on display. The field includes players age 14 to 86.”
Rivertown Pickleball has more than 130 members.
“We’re excited the RPSI chose Owensboro as their location to host such a large tournament,” said Chris Gendek, destination development & sports management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It’s a testament to the incredible facilities our city has invested in across multiple sports. I anticipate an economic impact of $150,000 over the three days.
“We are working with River City Pickleball here in Owensboro, adding a new summer tournament in June that will be at the Owensboro Tennis Complex in addition to their fall tournament in November. The draw for Rivertown Pickleball Club is our indoor facility with Merchant Center Court. They do not have an indoor facility like ours to host an event of this size.
“We hope to organize another indoor event with Rivertown Pickleball either in late fall or early winter.”
Merchant Centre Court is named for Altaf Merchant of Owensboro, who is currently the highest-ranked senior player in the world, according to the Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating.
The facility has six pickleball courts.
Owensboro Health HealthPark has offered pickleball since 2015.
And the city and county have been turning some of their tennis courts into pickleball courts.
Pickleball, which was invented in the mid-1960s, combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
The CVB has targeted the sport for more events in the community.
