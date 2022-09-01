COUNTY BLOODMOBILE

Daviess County High School junior Katherine Barbour is helped by Janie Fenwick, a phlebotomist with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, while giving blood Wednesday in the center’s bloodmobile.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County and Owensboro high schools are getting ready for Friday’s rivalry football game by seeing which school produces the most blood donations.

This is the 2nd annual Big Red Battle between the schools. DCHS won last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.