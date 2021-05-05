Big Rivers Electric Corporation and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1701 donated $12,500 each to the Daniel Pitino Shelter and Hayden Home for Girls on Tuesday morning.
Bob Berry, Big Rivers’ president and CEO, said the donation was part of the company’s initiative to engage with the community as it works to move its offices from Henderson to Owensboro by the end of next year.
“This is just part of our move and transition to Owensboro, becoming more involved in the Owensboro community,” he said.
Berry said the company also sponsors a Friday After Five event and has done so for more than a year. He said there will likely be other engagement efforts in the future as well.
Michele Johnston, executive director of the Pitino Shelter, said the money will help improve the facility’s porch area to be more user-friendly for shelter guests and soup kitchen guests once the kitchen reopens to the public.
“We get to do this work every single day and the fact that the community is so tight-knit here and so supportive, it just means the world to us and gives us the resilience and steadfastness to keep moving forward even when things are tough with COVID,” she said.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter helps combat homelessness and housing insecurity in Owensboro by providing safe and secure emergency shelter, transitional housing and permanent supportive housing.
St. Joseph Peace Mission President Paula Yevincy said the funds going to the Hayden Home will help provide for the daily care and needs of the girls living at the facility.
“The last year has been very trying for us. While we are privileged to be essential providers and care for kids around the clock 24-7-365, we had to change a lot of the ways we care for kids and actually reduce the number of children we’re able to care for, so it really placed a financial strain on our budget and our organization... This is so much needed for the continued care and the recovery as we come out of COVID,” she said.
The Hayden Home is a long-term residential facility for girls ages 12-18, including those who are pregnant or parenting, focusing on family therapy, mental health, nutrition, social skills, relationship building, living skills and education.
Yevincy said she is thankful for the assistance of Big Rivers for providing funding in a time of need for shelters and homes.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.