A settlement between Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Big Rivers Electric Corporation and Kentucky Industrial Utilities customers will mean that Big Rivers’ customers will get $13.3 million in bill credits this year.
Jennifer Keach, Big Rivers’ director of communications and community relations, said the average customer will see about $50 in bill credits this year as a result of the settlement.
Cameron’s office said the settlement results from modifications to Big Rivers’ member rate stability mechanism tariff, which allows the company to return revenues to customers in the form of bill credits.
The revenues are generated from off-system sales or smelter loss mitigation efforts and are passed back to the customer, the news release said.
It said the tariff ensures that customers can receive the money in the form of bill credits, rather than experiencing frequent changes to their utility rates.
Cameron said, “I applaud (Big Rivers) efforts to pursue a modified tariff that returns more money to Kentuckians and allows the company to continue rehabilitating its credit, which will provide long-term benefits and savings for utility customers.”
He said that last year the utility filed an application with the Public Service Commission wanting to modify the tariff to pay down a portion of its debt and provide additional savings to consumers by increasing the bill credit.
Cameron said negotiations increased the bill credit for consumers from $8 million to $13.3 million.
He said the settlement also assisted the utility in regaining an investment grade credit rating, which will result in approximately $157,000 in annual interest savings.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.