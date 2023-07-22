When Bob Berry began working in the power industry four decades ago, coal was still very much king.
Berry, president and CEO of Big Rivers Electric Corporation, said coal for the longest time was the main and best option for producing power.
“…Coal was cheap; it was plentiful; it was reliable 42 years ago, and so I think that’s all people really looked at,” Berry said.
But during the past 10 years, Big Rivers, which is headquartered in Owensboro, has been aggressively expanding its energy portfolio to include natural gas, hydropower and soon, solar.
Berry said diversifying the cooperative’s portfolio has been about “not having all our eggs in one basket.”
“The reason for that is because we’re trying to make 50-year decisions based on the four-year election cycle,” Berry said. “So as the environmental landscape keeps moving, I’ve got to have a portfolio that some administration can’t wipe my whole portfolio out with the strike of a pen.”
While navigating the political policies has been part of the decision-making process, Berry said reducing carbon emissions to help protect the environment is also a sincere effort by Big Rivers.
“We care about the environment; we’re all for reducing carbon,” he said. “We think it needs to be done on a methodical approach so that we can continue to have affordable and reliable energy for our customers — that’s what we’re here for.”
Of the nearly 1,100 megawatts of power accessible to Big Rivers, 417 megawatts is produced from coal at its Wilson plant in Ohio County, 500 megawatts is produced from natural gas at its Sebree site and 178 megawatts of hydropower comes from the Cumberland River system.
Another 160 megawatts of solar capability is under construction at the Anderson-Webster county line. It’s expected to be operational by November 2024. Big Rivers’ plan is to build an additional 100 megawatts of solar with 50 megawatts of battery power in the near future, which would put it at more than 1,300 megawatts.
Since 2005, Big Rivers has reduced its carbon emissions by 71%, with a goal of 77% by 2030, according to the co-op’s annual energy report released in 2021.
Among power utilities in the state, Berry said Big Rivers leads the way in carbon reduction.
“We’ve been able to do it without raising member rates; so we’re doing it economically, methodically, where we’re not affecting reliability or costs,” Berry said.
Carbon-free power generated from wind turbines and nuclear plants have also been part of the national energy discussion.
Berry said Big Rivers evaluated wind but determined it was not a viable option for its portfolio.
“So there are some studies that you do to look at the efficiency of wind across certain paths of the country; Kentucky is not situated well for wind,” Berry said. “If you’re going to have wind in your portfolio, you’re going to have to go out and buy it in Illinois and transmit down here. That adds to the cost.”
Nuclear power, however, is a serious contender for Big Rivers’ future energy portfolio.
Berry said Nathan Berry, Big Rivers’ chief operating officer, is on the state’s nuclear development working group.
“We think that’s going to be a viable option, but we think it’s probably 10 years away,” Berry said. “These new small nuclear reactors — modular reactors — have promise. We think it’s going to keep the cost of nuclear down.”
Berry said changing the mindset — at least at Big Rivers — from coal to other energy sources hasn’t been a difficult change.
“This is what we do — affordable and reliable energy,” Berry said. “As long as it’s affordable and reliable, then people will listen.”
