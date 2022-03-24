The towers came tumbling down Wednesday morning at Big Rivers’ Kenneth C. Coleman Station in Hancock County.
The 443-megawatt coal-fired power plant had begun producing electricity for the county’s industries and beyond in 1969.
But it closed in 2014 because it was no longer needed after two aluminum smelters in the county stopped buying power from the utility.
And now Big Rivers is clearing the 762-acre site and getting it ready to market for industrial development.
The four smokestacks that towered above the plant had to come down.
The first 300-foot stack was built in 1969.
Two others of the same size were added in 1970 and 1971, respectively.
And the fourth — a 450-foot Flue-Gas Desulfurization stack — was completed in 2000.
Complete Demolition Services of Louisville was brought in to take them down.
Big Rivers and Hancock County officials came to watch.
Ron Gilbert, vice president of operations at Dykon Explosive Demolition Corp. in Grandview, Tennessee, was in charge of the demolition.
He said fewer than 300 pounds of explosives were used.
At 8:51 a.m., seven drones took to the partly-cloudy sky above the plant to film the action.
At 8:57 a.m., a siren sounded a warning and Gilbert bellowed, “THREE MINUTES.”
The warnings were repeated again with one minute to go.
A shock wave from the first explosion washed over the crowd, and two stacks began to fall in slow motion away from the Ohio River.
Then came another shock wave and blast that felled the third of the smaller stacks.
Some of the demolition team wore shirts with the words, “Been There, Wrecked That” on the back.
For the final and largest stack, Bob Berry, Big Rivers’ president and chief executive officer, stepped up to a brown detonator box — “an antique old-school box,” Gilbert called it — covered in stickers that read “I (heart) explosives” and “Friends of Coal.”
He lifted the plunger and Gilbert counted, “5-4-3-2-1.”
Berry shouted “Fire in the hole” and pushed the plunger down hard.
A bigger shock wave hit the crowd, and when the big stack fell, the ground shook.
A small cloud of dust —- kept down by Tuesday night’s rain — rose from the ground where the towers no longer stood.
“Thank you, Lord Jesus, for this opportunity,” Gilbert said, and wrapped Berry in a bear hug.
He added a thanks that nothing went wrong.
“I was a little nervous,” Berry said of his first experience at demolition. “But it was fun, it was exciting.”
Before the plant closed, it was recognized as a Top Performer in the Small Plant Category in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
Dismantling began last year.
Big Rivers said more structures will be imploded and others — the turbine buildings, boilers and stacks — will be dismantled through September.
The scrubber is in the process of being moved into Big Rivers’ Wilson station at a cost of $100 million to improve the financial and environmental performance at the Wilson plant.
Once environmental work is complete, the utility will market the site and its riverport as part of the state’s list of available industrial properties.
It will have access to water, electricity, natural gas, mooring cells, a barge unloader and a warehouse.
