When Big Rivers Electric Corp. bought 114 acres at 3805 W. Fifth St. Road from Audubon Loans last November for $5.14 million, it created room for not only the $60-million Transmission & Energy Control Center that Big Rivers plans with Kenergy Corp., but it created 56 acres for industrial development.
That’s something that’s been in short supply here in recent years.
Bob Berry, Big Rivers’ president, said this week that the utility only needs 58 acres for the project.
But the owners of the 114 acres Big Rivers wanted didn’t want to divide the property.
So the utility bought it all.
Berry said Big Rivers will use the the northern half of the property, which stretches from West Fifth Street Road near Jack C. Fisher Park to the intersection of Kentucky 331 (formerly U.S. 60 West) and Industrial Drive.
And the 56 acres on the southern part of the property will be marketed for economic development.
It’s zoned for light industrial uses.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said, “We will be marketing that site as well.”
Big Rivers’ Control Center will have about 60 Big Rivers employees and 85 Kenergy employees working there.
The entrance will be at the intersection with Industrial Drive.
Land for industrial development is always in short supply in Daviess County.
More than 15 square miles of the county is in a flood-prone area.
And land not in the flood plain can get expensive.
Johnson said earlier that her agency, along with the city and county, is trying to secure more land for development.
“We’re having conversations with several property owners in the county for about 880 acres,” she said. “We’re waiting on environmental studies and considering taking an option on the property. I’m not saying we wouldn’t at some point buy the property, but for now we’re wanting options.”
The largest tract, she said, is 300 acres.
But some of the property is in the flood plain and would have to be built up, Johnson said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
