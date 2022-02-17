Big Rivers Electric Corp. could have a huge economic impact on Owensboro in the future.
First up is a new headquarters, being moved here from Henderson, that will cost $10-million-plus and bring in 120 workers making an average of $100,000 each.
That project is considered to have a $200 million a year impact.
Then, there’s the $60 million Transmission & Energy Control Center that Big Rivers and Kenergy Corp. will build near the Green River Area Development District near what used to be the U.S. 69 bypass.
It will have 145 workers.
And Big Rivers is considering building two gas-fired power plants in the area to help with its projected growth.
One is already planned for either Hancock or Webster county in 2026.
But there are 34 economic development projects currently being discussed in western Kentucky.
If many of those happen, Bob Berry, Big Rivers’ president, told the Owensboro Rotary Club on Wednesday, the utility will likely need a second power plant.
And, he said later, they’re considering building that $800 million plant on the site where Owensboro Municipal Utilities is about to demolish its Elmer Smith Power Plant. The plant would employ roughly 35 people, he said.
Berry said he hopes to have the new headquarters, under construction now at 710 W. Second St., open in time for a New Year’s Eve party.
Construction on the Transmission & Energy Control Center should start next year, he said.
Berry said it takes seven years to get a power plant built from idea to opening.
That means at least 2029 for the one that might possibly be built here.
Big Rivers has been supplying electricity to Owensboro under a contract with OMU since June 2020.
Today, Berry said, the utility’s power is one-third from coal, one-third from natural gas and one-third from renewable energy — hydroelectricity and solar.
“Coal still has a place, and we need it,” he said.
But Berry said natural gas and renewable energy are also needed.
“I think nuclear has a place,” he said. “We may go there. It has some real promise, but nuclear is a dirty word in Kentucky for some reason.”
Big Rivers, created in 1961, has 121,000 customers in 22 western Kentucky counties.
It also has contracts to supply power to other utilities in five other states.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.