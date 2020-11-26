Big Rivers Electric Corp. is moving its headquarters from Henderson to Owensboro, a move that will create a $100 million-plus impact on the community, officials said Wednesday.
The new $10 million corporate headquarters will be built at 700 W. Second St. — just west of the Boardwalk Pipeline Partners headquarters.
Construction will take 18 to 24 months, Bob Berry, Big Rivers president, said during a news conference at City Hall.
The move will bring 120 employees into downtown, he said.
The payroll is $14 million a year.
That’s an average of more than $100,000 per job.
“These are high-tech jobs,” Berry said.
Mayor Tom Watson said the announcement is the biggest thing for the community since Scott Paper Co. — now Kimberly Clark — announced plans for a $500 million factory near Newman in 1990.
Berry said Big Rivers is also trying to relocate its transmission group to Daviess County.
That would involve another 36 jobs, he said.
Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly told Berry, “This is the exact time you need to be here. We’re excited.”
Watson said with Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Kenergy and Owensboro Municipal Utilities, the community has a significant energy sector.
He said local officials have been talking with Big Rivers for two to three years about the move.
Owensboro, Berry said, has “a vibrant downtown.”
He said Big Rivers wants to be “an economic engine” for the community.
Berry said the utility spends thousands of dollars each year on sponsorships and donations in the area.
He said Big Rivers does $4.5 million worth of business each year in Henderson County and plans to do “two to three times that” here.
“This is a strategic place for us,” Berry said. “Owensboro is within 32 or 33 miles of each of our three generating plants.”
He said Big Rivers is looking at growth, diversifying into natural gas, hydro-electric and solar energy.
Big Rivers is owned by Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, headquartered in Paducah; Kenergy Corp., headquartered in Henderson; and Meade County Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, headquartered in Brandenburg.
Former Owensboro Mayor J.R. Miller was instrumental in creating Big Rivers Electric Corp. in 1961 to generate cheap electricity to lure industry to western Kentucky.
Harvey Aluminum was being courted for Hancock County.
But it couldn’t agree on an electric rate with Kentucky Utilities.
So, Miller offered to supply the power the company needed at the rate it wanted through Big Rivers.
Today, the utility provides energy to more than 118,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in portions of 22 western Kentucky counties.
Since May, it has been supplying electricity to OMU.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.