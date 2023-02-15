With the Ohio River and Owensboro Convention Center as prominent backdrops to Bob Berry’s office, the Big Rivers Electric Corporation president and CEO was still trying to get used to the change of scenery Tuesday.
The new 47,000-square-foot downtown Owensboro headquarters opened Monday after it had been in Henderson for more than 60 years.
“It doesn’t really feel like you’re at work because it is so different and the building is so modern,” Berry said.
The initial goal was to move into the new headquarters by January, but supply-chain issues delayed the opening a month.
The $10.8 million, four-story headquarters was built by Envision Contractors at 710 W. Second St., between Elm and Walnut streets. Currently, there are more than 70 employees who work there but the number will eventually climb to about 100.
It replaces the original Henderson headquarters built in 1961 that was added onto over the years.
Berry said the old headquarters was outdated, lacking windows, conference rooms and technology for Zoom calls and team meetings.
“These were things that came to light during COVID, when we were required to do those kinds of things,” Berry said. “We really found out quickly that we didn’t have the technology in that building to do what we needed to do. …Here we have a lot of meeting and conference rooms — all of them state-of-the art with large monitors and the latest technology.”
Berry, who took over as president and CEO in 2014, said constructing a new headquarters wasn’t even a dream nine years ago.
“No one even envisioned it,” he said. “We started talking about it around the 2018-2019 time frame. In 2020, we made the decision to move here.”
A unique feature that stands out is its fourth-floor training room that also includes a break room and an extended outdoor patio area that overlooks downtown and the river.
Berry said those amenities were designed with their employees in mind.
“…It’s my favorite part of the whole building,” Berry said. “We have a patio area out there so that we can entertain. And when I say entertain, it’s really for our employees and their families to come here during the air show and the 4th of July fireworks.”
Outside of the building are electric vehicle (EV) charging stations — 10 of which are level 2 and one is a level 3 charger inside Big Rivers’ parking lot. Level 2s can charge an electric vehicle in four hours, and level 3s can charge in about 30 minutes. The ones inside Big Rivers’ gated parking lot will be for its employees with electric cars.
However, there will be two level 2 chargers added for public use outside of the parking lot.
Big Rivers is planning an official public dedication of the new headquarters. That date has not been set.
Berry said he’s grateful for the incentives the Owensboro City Commission provided and the overall welcome from the community to help make the headquarters a reality.
“The whole community has been just unbelievable — arms wide-open, anything they can do for us,” he said. “…That’s a pretty good feeling when a community appreciates you being here. And of course, we hope to give back to the community as well.”
