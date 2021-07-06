Big Rivers Electric Corp. plans to start construction on its five-story Owensboro headquarters at 700 W. Second St. — just west of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners — this fall.
And the utility, which is now based in Henderson, is hoping to move its 120 employees into the new building by the end of 2022.
Bob Berry, Big Rivers president, said recently that he’s hopeful that the final price tag on the new headquarters building will still be about $10 million.
But construction costs have been rising in recent months, he said.
Berry said the company refers to the building as four-and-a-half stories because the top floor won’t be as large as the other four.
That floor will be used as a training center, he said.
Berry said the next step in the project, which was announced in November, is to get a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Public Service Commission.
He said Big Rivers will apply for that certificate this month.
Alorica Inc. said recently that it plans to have its employees continue to work from home, which leaves much of the Alorica Building, 234 Frederica St., empty.
Berry said Big Rivers looked at taking over that space “early on,” but he said the utility wants room for on-site parking for its employees and wants to own its headquarters building.
He said it looks like Big Rivers will also relocate its transmission group, which has 34 employees, to Daviess County.
But a site has not been selected for that operation, Berry said
Big Rivers announced the move the day before Thanksgiving 2020, saying it would have a $100 million impact on the community — including a $14 million a year payroll.
Mayor Tom Watson said then that the Big Rivers move is the biggest thing for the community since Scott Paper Co. — now Kimberly Clark — announced plans for a $500 million factory near Newman in 1990.
Watson said with Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Kenergy and Owensboro Municipal Utilities, the community has a significant energy sector.
He said in December that he had been negotiating with Big Rivers for three years.
It began, Watson said, when the cooperative approached him about buying Owensboro Municipal Utilities.
That didn’t happen.
But negotiations eventually led to Big Rivers’ decision to move to property the city owns downtown.
City officials bought it from the Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation in October 2019 for $175,000.
City Manager Nate Pagan said in November, “We are selling them the property at the PVA assessed value.”
That’s $2.09 million.
He said the incentive that the city offered Big Rivers is “an upfront cash payment (for the property) and a 50% rebate of general fund occupational taxes for a period of 10 years.”
Pagan said last week that everything appears to be on track.
“We look forward to having them downtown,” he said.
Berry said in November that Big Rivers wants to be “an economic engine” for the community.
He said the utility spends thousands of dollars each year on sponsorships and donations in the area.
Berry said Big Rivers does $4.5 million worth of business each year in Henderson County and plans to do “two to three times that” in Owensboro.
“This is a strategic place for us,” Berry said. “Owensboro is within 32 or 33 miles of each of our three generating plants.”
He said Big Rivers is looking at growth, diversifying into natural gas, hydro-electric and solar energy.
Big Rivers is owned by Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation, headquartered in Paducah; Kenergy Corp., headquartered in Henderson; and Meade County Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation, headquartered in Brandenburg.
Today, the utility provides energy to more than 118,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in portions of 22 western Kentucky counties.
Since May 2020, it has been supplying electricity to OMU.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
