Last year, the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club’s River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Shows drew a record 3,776 dogs.
Earlier this year, Chicago announced a big dog show there on the same weekend as Owensboro’s.
And Cindi Bosley, show chairwoman, was worried about how many dogs Chicago would draw away from Owensboro.
But the impact appears to be minimal.
A total of 3,699 show dogs from several countries are scheduled to compete Thursday through Aug. 27 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
That’s just 77 fewer dogs than a year ago.
“That’s better than we expected,” Bosley said. “The numbers are very good.”
This is the show’s 10th year at the convention center, and Bosley said handlers and trainers love it.
“We have so much positive feedback,” she said. “Many of them park there and never leave. They enjoy the river and walk to restaurants. We’ve become a destination for many of them.”
Some have been coming to the show for years.
The River Valley Cluster Dog Shows has a long history in Owensboro.
In 2001, the Owensboro River City Kennel Club staged the city’s first major dog show since 1993 at the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
It was only two days then.
The show moved to Lexington in 1994, when the Executive Inn began to go downhill.
After then-owner John Bays made major improvements in 2000, the show returned the following year.
When the Executive Inn closed in 2008, the show moved to Evansville’s Roberts Stadium.
That proved to be too expensive, and the 2009 show was canceled.
From 2010 to 2012, it was at the Hines Center in Philpot.
The following year, the show moved to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, also in Philpot.
But when the convention center opened in 2014, the show returned to downtown, where it has been ever since.
Spectators can watch grooming, conditioning and judging of the dogs.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all four days.
Best in Show winners will be announced each day.
General admission is $5; children under 12 and people 60 and over are admitted for $3.
American Kennel Club judges are coming from California, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, Oklahoma, Indiana and Kentucky.
Vendors will be selling specialty dog items as well as clothing and jewelry for people.
Dogs not in the competition are not allowed.
And for the safety of babies, strollers are not allowed.
