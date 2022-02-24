The city of Island is continuing to see more growth with new businesses and will soon welcome another one to add to the list.
Island Cycle Workz, a family business that specializes in antique vintage restoration of motorcycles and custom builds, will make its debut in Island at their new 5,000 square-foot location of 500 Adams Ave. (Kentucky Highway 431) with a 1,400 square-foot showroom along with on-staff mechanics on hand to help out folks looking for service this coming fall.
The business, owned by Island resident and local construction company and rental business owner Roy Warner, has been in the family for four generations and a collective 13 years under their belt.
Warner, 58, began construction for the new establishment in January, while he houses 30 motorcycles in a large 2,400 square-foot garage directly across the street that he has personally ridden and has worked on; ranging from Harley Davidsons and Indians of a variety of colors, engines and types from multiple years between the 1940s to the 2020s and from places such as Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico and South Dakota.
“I’ve been working on (them) for most of my life as a hobby,” Warner said.
Warner grew up around motorcycles during his upbringing in Central City and particularly had a fondness for Indians bikes, such as the 1939 Indian Four that his father rode.
Warner added that his father was a “motorcycle enthusiast.”
“We lived on a dead-end street, and we would ride up and down on the dead-end street until he (taught) me to ride it by myself, (when) I was about 13 years old,” Warner said.
Warner rode with his father throughout his childhood before eventually buying his first bike, a 1965 Harley-Davidson FLH Electra Glide when he was 15 for $350 in 1979, which he earned by mowing grass.
“It was a Harley, and it was available,” Warner said. “Harleys were not readily available (then). Those motorcycles (did) not come up for sale very often …. It was a lot of money for me.”
Though the bike didn’t run, Warner and his father, who worked as a diesel mechanic, got the bike ready for the road that fall and couldn’t wait to ride.
“Those motorcycles were not off-road friendly and they (weren’t) winter friendly,” Warner said. “It was a real challenge. I would heat it up with a kerosene heater for it to start. You know, you improvise.”
After moving his family from Rockport in Ohio County to Island in 2008, Warner continued to work on bikes and eventually had a business running out of the garage as a buy-sell-repair shop, selling over 80 motorcycles through eBay.
The decision to build an official facility that would be open to the public was due to Warner’s son Dustin Warner, 34, and Warner’s grandson Jamie (J-Bird) Bullock, 18, wanting to be more involved; both will come on board as staff technicians when they open.
“Me, my son and grandson got together and wanted to do something,” Warner said. “My son’s an engineer and he wanted to do something different, so we decided to do this. We’ve always rode together, all three of us and a lot of other guys.”
Along with their motorcycle experience, they also pride themselves on their customer service and rapport.
“We take pride in our craftsmanship, and we treat each customer like family,” Warner said. “... We’re hoping to do really well on our service. And the sales, we’re hoping that (they) pick up.”
Even though the family will now venture to take the hobby more seriously, Warner cannot deny the love he has for motorcycles and why he is moving forward with this new venture in his life.
“The freedom of the open road — that’s it. I love to ride, and I like to keep my telephone home,” Warner laughed. “...The construction industry’s been fabulous. I’ve really done well. I’ve worked a lot, really long hours seven days a week, …months at a time without a day off. It’s just time to slow down. It’s going to be one of those type deals where we’re gonna have a showroom and all the old fellows that come in and talk and (we’ll) sell a motorcycle and everything ought to be good.”
Once the grand opening takes place, Warner assures that people can expect quality service and knowledgeable and personable salespeople from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information and updates regarding the official opening, contact Warner 270-977-6781 or email at roywarnercontractor@icloud.com.
