House Majority Caucus Chair Suzanne Miles filed legislation Tuesday that aims to address the state’s health care worker shortage through a partnership with educational institutions.
Miles serves as state representative for part of Daviess and Henderson counties and all of Union County.
The bill Miles introduced, House Bill 751, targets the issue of staffing shortages within the health care field throughout 18 western Kentucky counties by establishing the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center in Owensboro.
The center would serve as a health education and training facility where postsecondary, high school and nontraditional students enrolled in public and private schools would partner with and learn from health care providers like Owensboro Health, as well as businesses and other public and private entities.
The goal, according to Miles, is to create a “talent pipeline” that would cultivate more interest in health care from local students and ultimately increase the number of individuals seeking careers in the field.
“We faced a nursing and health care worker shortage before the pandemic began,” she said. “Like so many things, COVID made the problem worse, with more people leaving the profession and fewer entering it. No one knows more about the problem than our hospitals and long-term care providers, and it makes sense to listen to them and support their efforts to solve that problem.”
According to a membership poll released by the Kentucky Nurses Association in October, 73% of nurses polled said the driving factor behind their burnout and the overall workforce shortage were large patient loads and not enough staff.
The health care worker shortage predates COVID-19, stemming from a decrease in nursing students and an aging workforce, with 61% of survey participants having more than 21 years of experience in the field.
Additionally, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing notes that the shortage is national and attributes the fact that nursing school enrollment is not keeping up with demand, with jobs in rural areas being historically more difficult to fill.
“We must plan for the future now and proactively address the nursing and health care workforce shortages to ensure residents of western Kentucky have access to quality care, particularly in rural communities where there is a dire need,” said Mark Marsh, president and CEO of Owensboro Health. “The CWHWIC has the potential to shape the next generation of health care professionals and make western Kentucky a model for education and innovation.”
Under the provisions of HB 751, the legislature would provide a portion of the startup funds for the center, which will be administered through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, according to the bill summary.
“This is an investment in our community,” Miles said. “While these students will likely make a career in communities across the state, many will remain right here in our region.
“This talent pipeline will provide the next generation of west Kentucky health care providers.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
