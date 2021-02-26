Firefighters respond daily to a number of incidents, including vehicle collisions and medical emergencies. Those events, along with the less common house fires, bring firefighters into contact with people who are injured or dead.
Frequent exposure to high-stress events, naturally, can begin taking a toll on the responders there to help.
FireRescue1, an online resource for firefighters reported the International Association of Firefighters estimated in 2016 that 20% of firefighters and first responders suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
A bill approved Thursday by state lawmakers would help firefighters cover the expense of getting help for PTSD, with funds allocated to the Kentucky Fire Commission.
House Bill 44 allows a firefighter who has been diagnosed with PTSD to submit receipts for treatment to the Fire Commission. The Fire Commission will reimburse the firefighter for his or her out-of-pocket treatment costs for up to 12 months.
The funds come from money the General Assembly allocated to the Fire Commission in the 2020-21 budget, said Joe Baer, president of the Kentucky Professional Firefighters.
If the bill becomes law, “the reimbursement starts once the individual has been diagnosed with PTSD,” Baer said.
The need to help firefighters heal from the stresses of the job is real. In a press release, bill sponsor Rep. Kim Banta, a Ft. Mitchell Republican, cited statistics that said 65% of firefighters are “haunted by memories of bad calls.”
James Howard, chief of the Owensboro Fire Department, said firefighters and other emergency responders “are encountering things others aren’t encountering.”
“Day in and day out, you are seeing people on their worst day,” Howard said. According to the L.A. Times, in 2017, 115 firefighters and emergency medical responders committed suicide in the United States.
“Anything that deals with deaths with children and pregnant women, they cause more of a mental strain,” Howard said.
While mental health resources are available for all city employees, personnel such as police, fire and emergency responders “are going to have special needs,” Howard said.
Baer said the trauma can accumulate over time, and may not affect some firefighters until they are retired or are years into their careers.
“It’s a real issue,” Baer said of firefighter PTSD. “Sadly, I’ve had to attend a number of funerals where individuals couldn’t deal with it, and they chose to end their suffering.”
The bill provides a way for firefighters diagnosed with PTSD to receive help.
“We definitely don’t want money to be a deterrent” to treatment, Baer said.
PTSD among the fire service is “a problem we can’t ignore,” Howard said.
The bill makes the reimbursement available to both paid and volunteer fire departments.
“For (departments) that don’t have a lot of resources, it could be huge for them,” Howard said.
House Bill 44 also allows the Fire Commission, the state Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and other organizations to develop a curriculum for firefighters to learn Crisis Intervention Training.
Crisis Intervention Training teaches responders ways to calm tensions when dealing with a person suffering a mental health crisis, intellectual or developmental disability, or is suffering from the effects of substance abuse.
Howard said the department works to hire firefighters with “soft skills” who are capable of working with people in crisis, but said when CIT training becomes available to departments, “by all means, we’ll take advantage of that.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
