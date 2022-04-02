Barring a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear, Daviess County is about to get something court officials have sought for years — a second family court judge.
Earlier this week, state lawmakers gave final approval to an amended version of House Bill 214, which creates nine judgeships across the state. One of those new positions is for a second family court division in Daviess County.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican. The bill, Johnson said, will go into effect on Jan. 1, so candidates will be able to compete for the new office this fall.
The judge position will be permanent.
“I’m very happy to get this done,” Johnson said Friday. “We have been working on this.”
Johnson’s bill had the support of the Administrative Office of the Courts, and was based on a judicial workload study that found nine judicial circuits had judges that were handling particularly heavy case loads.
In Daviess County, for example, the study found Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon was handling the workload of 1.65 judges. The maximum AOC caseload is 1.4.
“This was my second bill,” Johnson said.
His first bill focused on Daviess County, but Johnson said there was a need to address additional judges with this year’s bill.
“Last year, when I did file my bill just for Daviess County, I didn’t know about the additional needs statewide,” Johnson said.
The bill last year passed the House, but the House did not agree with changes made in the Senate.
“As I was getting ready to file this year, I decided to address (the other judicial circuits) at the same time,” he said.
The bill will change the local family court race.
Currently, three candidates — Gordon, Thomas Vallandingham and Jennifer Hendricks — have filed to run for the one existing family post.
Johnson said the second judgeship will require candidates to refile, and decide which family division they want to pursue.
Johnson said the bill had strong support. In the House, the vote was 73-23.
“It was bipartisan,” Johnson said. “It was a strong majority.”
The bill was shepherded in the Senate by Sen. Matt Castlen, an Owensboro Republican.
“I very much appreciate (Castlen’s) efforts on the Senate side,” Johnson said. “When you don’t have a champion in the Senate, it’s very difficult to get (a bill) passed. When you have a champion, especially someone like Sen. Castlen, it’s easier to get things through.”
The bill does eliminate nine judgeships, but not right away. An Senate amendment will keep those judgeships in place until 2030, the year all judges in the state are again up for election.
The amendment was proposed by Senate President Robert Stivers. The amendment “doesn’t impact Daviess County or the additional new judges,” Johnson said.
The bill does not eliminate the need for lawmakers to change judicial circuits and districts on a statewide basis, Johnson said. That effort would likely be shortly before 2030, he said.
“I would say there’s a need for an even more comprehensive effort,” Johnson said.
But Johnson added that this year’s bill addressed “the critical needs.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
