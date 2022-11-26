A bill filed for consideration during next year’s state legislative session would prohibit the use of cellphones and other handheld electronic devices while driving.
The draft bill was filed by Rep. James Tipton, a Taylorsville Republican.
Similar bills have been passed by multiple states, including the neighboring states of Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Tipton’s will would prohibit the use of a “portable” device while driving, including phones, computers and tablets and GPS devices. The bill further defines “using” as holding such a device in one or both hands while driving.
Also, reaching for a device in a way that requires the driver to “no longer be in a seated position” or out of their seat belt would be prohibited, along with using a device to read, type or to watch a video.
There are some exemptions. Devices that use an earpiece would be exempt. Using speech to text feature to send a text would be allowable. Features that could be accessed by a single touch or swipe would be allowed as well.
CB radios, and similar devices, would be exempt from the law.
Tipton’s bill would carry financial penalties for violators. For example, a person charged with a first or second offense could be fined up to $100.
If approved, the penalties would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2024. Before then, law enforcement would issue courtesy notices to violators.
Kentucky has a law that prohibits texting while driving.
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said that law has been hard to enforce, because it is difficult for law enforcement to tell what a person is doing with their phone, and because holding a phone while driving is allowed.
Prohibiting people from a cellphone while driving would be “a step forward,” Smith said.
“You can’t prove (a driver) was texting” Smith said of the previous bill. Preventing people from driving with a device in their hand is “a better step over what they were doing” with the texting bill, he said.
“How many people did you pass today that were holding their phone?” Smith said.
