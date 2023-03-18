A bill approved and sent to Gov. Steve Beshear Thursday pauses the practice of cities annexing territory for the next year, with certain exceptions.

Senate Bill 141, if signed by Beshear, stops all annexations that began on or after March 1, but were not completed. The bill also prevents cities from undertaking new annexations between now and July 1 of next year.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

