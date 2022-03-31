After a rocky passage out of a Senate committee last week, Kentucky House Bill 214 passed out of the full Senate on Tuesday and now will go to the desk of Gov. Andy Beshear.
If he signs the bill, it will create a second family court judge for Christian County as well as second circuit court judge for Trigg, Caldwell, Livingston and Lyon counties.
“The Kentucky Supreme Court has certified a statewide redistricting plan where nine jurisdictions in Kentucky that immediately need additional judges would get their much needed relief beginning January 2023 and nine jurisdictions where statistics show there are too many judges would lose judges in 2031,” Christian County Family court judge Jason Fleming said in a statement. “Christian County is one of the highest caseloads of Family Courts in Kentucky and a second Family Court Judge will help children and families have their cases heard in a more expedient manner including our military families.”
Once the governor signs the bill into law, there will be an election for the new judgeships on the November ballot.
“This is a great first start towards giving the citizens of the 56th Circuit much quicker access to justice,” said district judge Jamus Redd, who currently serves Trigg, Caldwell, Livingston and Lyon counties.
Local Representatives Jason Petrie and Walker Thomas were co-sponsors of HB 214.
Senator Whitney Westerfield was instrumental in the passage of this bill in both the committee which he chaired as well as the full Senate.
“Because of the population, our proximity to the post and issues that deal with having parents on both sides of the state line — we have a large family court caseload in Christian County,” Westerfield said. “And in Trigg, Caldwell, Livingston and Lyon counties — they need an additional circuit court judge.”
