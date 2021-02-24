A measure to give the state Department of Agriculture authority over rural broadband internet expansion was approved Tuesday by a committee of state lawmakers in Frankfort.
House Bill 348 would set up an office in the Department of Agriculture under the direction of the state agriculture commissioner. The new Office of Innovation would be “the sole executive branch agency responsible for planning and coordinating broadband deployment in unserved and underserved areas of Kentucky,” the bill says.
The change, if approved, would essentially give the Department of Agriculture control of the Kentucky Communications Network Authority, which oversees the KentuckWired project. A 2019 investigation by the Louisville Courier-Journal and ProPublica found KentuckyWired was both behind schedule in expanding broadband into rural Kentucky and $100 million over budget.
The executive director of the Communications Network Authority is currently appointed by the governor. The bill says the Communications Network Authority could not apply for or accept any federal dollars without the written approval of the Department of Agriculture’s Office of Innovation.
Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles testified the bill “focuses solely on last-mile deployment” of broadband to unserved residents of the state.
“We feel (the Department of Agriculture) does have a natural fit when it comes to broadband deployment,” Quarles said. “Our office has an intimate understanding of the needs of rural Kentucky.”
The ag department can administer broadband deployment and investment because the agency can draw on federal funds, Quarles said. Aside from the budget, a KDA priority this legislative session is “to make sure Kentucky does not continue to tread water,” he said.
KDA can handle expanding broadband “in an efficient manner,” Quarles said, but some lawmakers on the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee questioned the need to move the project to Quarles’ department.
“I’m worried about the Commissioner of Agriculture’s office having the expertise” to manage broadband rollout, said Rep. Angie Hatton, a Whitesburg Democrat. Rep. Kelly Flood, a Lexington Democrat, said moving the project to KDA, “sounds like an administrative mess.”
Quarles said, “If Kentucky was making significant progress of that critical ‘last mile,’ this (bill) would not be needed.”
Other states have created similar offices and requested federal dollars, Quarles said.
“For me, this is about leveraging federal dollars (to expand broadband) at the least cost possible,” Quarles said.
KentuckWired officials were comfortable with the bill’s language, he said.
The bill was approved by the committee, moving it on to the full House for consideration.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.