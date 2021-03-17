The bill to give Daviess County a second family court judge passed the Senate Tuesday evening.
House Bill 327, which was filed by Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, would change Daviess County’s judicial district and move a judgeship into the district to become a second, permanent family judge.
Johnson’s initial bill proposed moving Hancock County out of the 38th District into the Sixth District. A district judgeship from the 38th District would be moved to the Sixth District. District, circuit and family judges from the new combined district would hear cases in both Daviess and Hancock counties.
Daviess County currently has two family judges, but Judge John McCarty is a Hancock district judge who is hearing family cases in Daviess County on a temporary basis.
Johnson’s bill was amended by the Senate to make changes to other districts.
For example, in the 15th District that includes Carroll, Owen and Grant counties, one district judge position is being converted to a family court position. The amended bill also contains provisions to add family court judges to the 27th District, the 14th District and the 56th District. Those districts were all certified as places of need by the state Supreme Court.
Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican and chairman of the Senate judiciary committee, said Tuesday evening he would prefer legislators conduct a statewide re-circuiting of judicial districts.
“It hasn’t been done in my lifetime,” Westerfield said. “The court system has never done it.”
According to a judicial workload study conducted by the Administrative Office of the Courts “you have places that are terribly over-judged” with some judges working half the caseload of a full-time judge, Westerfield said. But other districts have judges who handling the work of more than one judge, Westerfield said.
“I would love for us to do a statewide plan,” Westerfield said, adding that the Senate passed a statewide plan in 2017. But Westerfield said that bill failed in the House “for stupid political reasons.”
Sen. Matt Castlen, an Owensboro Republican who represents both Daviess and Hancock counties, offered a floor amendment that added a second family judge to Daviess County, while keeping Hancock in the 38th District and not eliminating a district judge position in the 38th District.
“House Bill 327 started out as a bill that dealt solely with my district,” Castlen said.
Officials in Hancock County have said previously they oppose the plan.
Castlen said, “There has been many a time where we have tried to reach an agreement” to assist both Daviess and Hancock counties while not changing the 38th District.
Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon is one of the most overworked judges in the state, Castlen said.
“The numbers show and reflect the Sixth District is in need of a new family court judge,” Castlen said, “and that’s what this (floor amendment) does.”
Castlen’s amendment was ruled out of order, because the legislature needs the state Supreme Court to certify a change to a judicial district.
“I regret the court could not or did not certify the option,” Westerfield said. “What (Castlen) provided was backed up by the data.”
The vote became a protest vote, as senators voted against the bill as a way of expressing frustration at the Supreme Court. Lawmakers have previously expressed frustration at Supreme Court rulings on bills passed by the General Assembly.
“I hope, next year, when we do redistricting, the Supreme Court feels no need to comment on the actions of the Kentucky General Assembly,” said Sen. Chris McDaniel, a Taylor Mill Republican.
Senators from the judicial districts affected by the bill voiced their support.
“I represent one of the fastest growing districts in Kentucky, and we are getting two new judges if this bill becomes law,” said Sen. Damon Thayer, a Georgetown Republican. But Thayer added, “I think a lot of people are voting ‘no’ as a protest to the Supreme Court, and I hope the chief justice is watching.”
Thayer said lawmakers could hold up the judicial branch’s budget next year unless the Supreme Court provides maps to redistrict the entire state. Westerfield said he hopes the state can do a statewide plan next year.
Senators approved the bill by a vote of 22-13.
The House will have to agree to the Senate’s changes to the other districts for the bill to become law.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
