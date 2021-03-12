The bill to combine Hancock and Daviess counties into the same court district and make Daviess County’s second Family Court judge position permanent passed a Senate committee Thursday.
An amended version of House Bill 327, which was sponsored by Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican, was approved Thursday morning by the Senate Judiciary Committee after Johnson and state Chief Justice John Minton testified about Daviess County’s need for a second, permanent Family Court judge.
The bill would move Hancock County out of the 38th Judicial District and place it in the Sixth District with Daviess County. The bill would also eliminate one of the two District Court judge positions in the 38th District and shift that position to the Sixth District as a second Family Court judge.
Johnson told committee members a judicial workload study conducted by the Administrative Office of the Courts identified a “critical need” for a second permanent Family Court judge in the county.
“A second Family Court judge has been a community priority for many years,” Johnson said.
Currently, District Court Judge John McCarty is serving both as Daviess County’s second Family Court judge and as a District Court judge in the 38th District.
“House Bill 327 does not acquire any additional funding,” Johnson said.
While a Family Court judge gets a higher salary than a District Court judge, the difference will be made up out of the state court budget without asking legislators for more money, Minton said.
“House Bill 327 is a zero sum. It costs you nothing,” Minton said.
The bill was amended to make changes to other judicial districts across the state. For example, in the 15th District that includes Carroll, Owen and Grant counties, one district judge position is being converted to a Family Court position. The bill also contains provisions to add Family Court judges to the 27th District, the 14th District and the 56th District. Those districts “were all identified as places of great need” previously, Minton said.
Scott County Family Court Judge Lisa Morgan, in the 14th District, said the change is necessary because of the high number of Family Court cases.
“I probably handle 40 to 50 different cases a day,” Morgan said, adding that any hearing that will take longer than 15 minutes has to be scheduled months in advance because there’s limited time to spend on each case.
“These are truly people in crisis,” Morgan said.
Family Courts handle divorces, child custody issues, child abuse and neglect, and other matters.
The General Assembly pursued a statewide redistricting of judge positions in 2017, because of the AOC’s workload study, which found some judges had more work than one judge could handle. A bill passed the Senate but stalled in the House.
“I remain frustrated that we are not doing a statewide plan,” committee chairman Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican, said.
Sen. Stephen West, a Paris Republican, called the bill “a Band-Aid solution.”
“The real solution is redistricting,” he said.
Minton said an effort to redistrict the entire state could be undertaken in 2030 when all judges and most other elected court officials will be on the ballot.
But, for the districts listed in Johnson’s bill, “We can’t wait,” Minton said.
The bill next goes to the full Senate. If the bill passes, the bill will have to go back to the House so they can vote on the Senate’s version.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
