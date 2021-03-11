A bill that would allow some criminal court proceedings to be conducted virtually passed a House committee Wednesday.
However, lawmakers said the expectation is that the bill won’t be called for a vote and will be further discussed before the 2022 legislative session.
House Bill 551 says incarcerated defendants “may” appear by virtual hearing, instead of in person, for certain proceedings. For example, a defendant could appear virtually for arraignments, pretrial conferences and non-evidentiary hearings, or for initial hearings on probation violations, revocation of diversion or conditional discharge.
Courts were ordered to adopt virtual hearings last year by the state Supreme Court, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced courthouses to dramatically cut the number of people coming in and out of facilities.
HB 551 would make virtual hearings a permanent option, which the courts adopted by necessity during the emergency of the pandemic. The bill originally required hearings by people in detention be done virtually, but the language was changed to make it optional in most cases.
Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, whose circuit covers Marshall and Calloway counties, said sheriffs’ deputies have to pick up inmates and transport them to hearings that often “take less than a minute.”
“That’s something that occurs regularly,” Jameson said. “... What I support is eliminating those long-distance trips that don’t result in anything but a continuation (of the case) or an arraignment that’s going to last a couple of minutes.”
Jameson cited the Legislative Research Commission corrections impact statement that said “the reduction of prisoner transports increases public safety.” He added that the bill would save the state money in transportation costs.
Shelly Hampton, legislative director for the Kentucky Association of Counties, said the bill would reduce the time county sheriffs’ deputies are taken away from their duties to transport inmates.
Damon Preston, chief advocate for the Department of Public Advocacy, said virtual court is not the same as holding an in-person hearing.
“DPA is not categorically against ever appearing on camera” for a hearing, Preston said, but added that whether or not a defendant appears virtually should be decided individually, “not on a statewide basis.”
DPA would be required to hire additional attorneys, to have attorneys with the defendant where he or she is incarcerated, and in the courtroom where the hearing is taking place, Preston said.
“It’s just shifting state costs; it’s not reducing it,” Preston said.
Christian County District Judge J. Foster Cotthoff, head of the state District Judge Association, said the organization believes a policy on virtual hearings should come from an Administrative Office of the Court rule, rather than from the legislature.
Laurie Dudgeon, the AOC’s director, said the agency’s criminal rules committee will be discussing virtual hearings in the near future.
The bill was approved by the committee, but only after lawmakers asked for a guarantee they and other supporters of the bill, such as KACo and the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association, would be consulted by the AOC’s criminal rules committee when virtual hearings are discussed. The implication was the bill won’t be called to the full House for a vote.
“There is a good framework in this bill for courts to adopt a similar procedure,” said Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, a Louisville Democrat, about voting against the bill. “But they (the courts) have to do it on their own.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
