During the 2020 primary and general election, the state allowed local officials to adopt several changes to the election process on an emergency basis.
A bill approved Thursday by a House committee in Frankfort would make some of those changes — such as early voting, the use of large “voting centers” and having a state system for applying for absentee ballots and fixing signatures on such ballots — a permanent part of the election process.
House Bill 574 was approved by the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee on Thursday after a lengthy discussion, during which both Secretary of State Michael Adams and state Board of Elections Director Jared Dearing testified in support of the bill.
Rep. Jennifer Decker, a Waddy Republican and one of the three sponsors of the bill, said multiple groups were consulted while the bill was crafted, including the state County Clerks Association, members of the State Board of Education and the Kentucky League of Women Voters.
“I’m certain in the minds of everyone on our team ... drafting election law should not be a partisan matter,” she said.
The bill allows local boards of elections to use voting centers, where people can vote regardless of precinct. Daviess County used voting centers during the November election and Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said previously she would like voting centers to become a regular part of elections.
Chris Cockrell, president of the Kentucky County Clerk’s Association, said 10,000 voters used the voting centers in Montgomery County during the election. “Of those 10,000, there was not one complaint,” he said.
“The citizens, I think, are what’s pushing this,” Cockrell said.
The bill would also retain the state’s absentee ballot “portal,” where a person can request an absentee ballot. Certain security measures, such as a bar code individual to each absentee ballot, would be used to track ballots.
The portal “really enhances the security of our elections,” Adams said.
Dearing said the absentee portal was “one of the largest steps we’ve taken to secure our elections in a generation.”
The bill would allow three days of early voting on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday preceding the election.
“It’s arbitrary that our law says you have to vote on one day within a 12-hour span,” Adams said. “I don’t believe in a two- to three-week election,” Adams said, but having a few days for early voting “makes a big difference in people’s lives.”
The bill also contains a provision where names can be removed from the state’s voter rolls within five days of being notified a person has registered to vote in another state. Adams said his office receives such notices from other states, but currently has no mechanism to remove those names from the active voter record.
The secure absentee ballot drop boxes used last year would be retained, and the state would again use a system to “cure” absentee ballots that were flagged by election workers because the voter’s signature on the ballot envelope didn’t match the signature on file. In those cases, the election workers would attempt to contact the voter.
Ballots without signatures would be automatically rejected.
Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican, voted in support of the bill but expressed concern the bill gave clerks the authority to have only one voting center in large cities. Louisville had only one voting center during the June primary.
“There are 620,000 voters in Jefferson County,” Nemes said, adding, “having one voting center is completely unacceptable.” He asked the sponsors to consider adding an amendment requiring areas with 75,000 or more residents to have more than one voting center.
Nemes and Rep. Jerry Miller, an Eastwood Republican, both said they would like more than three days of early voting. Bill co-sponsor Joshua Branscum, a Russell Springs Republican, said the group settled on three days because there is a cost to counties for early voting.
Kate Miller, director of advocacy for the ACLU of Kentucky, said the organization likes the bill but advocated for more than three days of early voting.
“We were thrilled with the election ... and we are glad you are building on the momentum of that,” Miller said. “But we would like to see you take a bigger step forward.”
The bill next goes to the full House.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
