A bill by Rep. Scott Lewis, former superintendent of Ohio County Schools, would prevent the Kentucky Department of Education from removing members of local school boards from office.
Lewis, a Hartford Republican who represents Ohio County and part of Daviess County, presented House Bill 331 on Tuesday morning to the House Education Committee.
Lewis, who retired from Ohio County Schools, told committee members, “I was not aware locally elected school board members could be removed by the state board (of education) or commissioner.”
Currently, Kentucky law says the state board of education can remove a superintendent, school board member or school employee if there is “reason to believe is guilty of immorality, misconduct in office, incompetency, willful neglect of duty or nonfeasance.”
“It’s pretty subjective,” Lewis said. His bill has a number of co-sponsors.
“We just think if you’re elected locally, that’s where (issues) should be handled,” he said.
Eric Kennedy, director of advocacy for the Kentucky School Boards Association, said the organization supports the bill, but their support is “not in any way to protect bad board members.”
“It’s about protecting the fact they are elected by the local constituents ... and should be accountable to them,” he said.
Kennedy said local school board members can be removed through a process involving the state Attorney General’s Office.
Chuck Truesdell, director of government relations for the Department of Education, said the state board has moved to remove local school board members in the past. While the Attorney General can remove board members, that only can be done if it falls within certain circumstances, he said.
The attorney general could petition the court to remove a school board member for a number of reasons, such as engaging in bribery or forgery, influencing school personnel decision, nepotism, conflict of interest, moving out of the district, missing three meetings in a row or not completing the required school board training. In 2017, then-Attorney General Andy Beshear petitioned Gallatin Circuit Court to have a school board member removed in that county for not meeting educational requirements to serve on the board.
The bill was approved by the committee, paving the way for it to be considered by the full House. Lewis said he wants the removal process handled locally, “because they are locally elected officials.”
Also on Tuesday, the education committee approved a bill calling for the state board of education to have equity in gender, racial and political affiliation.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Steve Sheldon, a Bowling Green Republican, said in the past if the board is out of balance “decisions are made on a political basis.”
In 2019, then-Commissioner Wayne Lewis resigned after the board sought his resignation. In 2018, Commissioner Stephen Pruitt resigned. According to media accounts, both resignations came after then-Gov. Matt Bevin and Gov. Andy Beshear, respectively, appointed new members to the board of education.
Truesdell, who testified in favor of the bill, said the commissioner’s office “should never be used as a political pawn. It shouldn’t be shuffled around for a political agenda.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
