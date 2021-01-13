A bill that would allow challenges to the constitutionality of state executive orders, state laws, department orders and administrative regulations to be heard in the county where they were filed passed a Senate committee Tuesday, sending it to likely approval before the full Senate.
House Bill 3 was approved by the full House last week.
Franklin Circuit Court hears constitutional challenges to state laws and orders now, but House Bill 3 would allow those challenges to be heard in the county where the plaintiff resides.
Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Tuesday that having challenges heard in the county where they are filed would give residents of that county more of a voice. But an attorney who has handled such cases before said there isn’t a problem with the current system, and Franklin Circuit judges are best able to handle suits against the government because they regularly deal with government issues.
The bill was filed by Rep. C. Ed Massey, a Hebron Republican, and is co-sponsored by a number of Republican legislators, including the GOP House leadership.
The original bill called for the Administrative Office of the Courts to create panels of Circuit Court judges to hear a case against the government when one is filed. But the Senate stripped out that language and instead required only that a Circuit Circuit judge in the county where the complaint was filed hear the case.
Committee chairman Sen. Whitney Westerfield said the Administrative Office of the Courts, which previously opposed the House bill, did not object to the Senate’s version.
Supporters of the bill said having challenges to state laws and orders heard in Franklin Circuit Court gives voters in Franklin County too much power in the state because they vote for judges who make rulings in cases that affect more than Franklin County.
“They issue rulings that have statewide impact,” Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican, said. “... That super-politicizes that Circuit.”
Tom Fitzgerald, an attorney and director of the Kentucky Resources Council, said he has practiced law in civil suits involving the government. Fitzgerald told committee members the change was unnecessary.
“The unintended consequences outweigh any perceived benefit,” he said.
Fitzgerald said the bill would create expenses by forcing officials and attorneys to travel across the state to appear for lawsuits.
Fitzgerald asked the bill be amended to not apply to orders from state agencies.
When a suit against the government is heard in Franklin Circuit Court, “there is a great value in the familiarity (of) those judges have in the constitutional issues ... and under this bill that would be lost.”
Fitzgerald said, “rather than create a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist, let the current rules apply.”
Supporters said they were told Circuit judges in the counties were qualified to handle constitutional issues and they have no issues with Franklin Circuit Court, but the change was overdue.
“It’s nothing against the Franklin Circuit,” said Sen. Phillip Wheeler, a Pikeville Republican and attorney. “... But I have been in front of great judges from across the commonwealth.”
The bill next goes to the full Senate.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.