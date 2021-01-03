A bill sponsored by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul would help smaller media outlets negotiate the use of their news content by social media giants such as Facebook.
Paul’s bill, which was introduced Dec. 21, would exempt newspapers from federal antitrust laws. Paul said that would allow news organizations to negotiate as a single entity for fees that organizations such as Facebook would pay when a person on Facebook shares a newspaper’s or broadcast station’s original content.
“You could negotiate ... and say, ‘You can’t use our content without paying us something,’ ” Paul said in a recent interview.
But that is prohibited currently because newspapers banding together to negotiate fees would qualify as collusion under the law, he said.
Antitrust laws were created to protect small businesses from large organizations. But antitrust laws that prevent newspaper chains from negotiating as an entity protect large corporations like Facebook, Paul said.
“In this case, I would say the newspaper is the little guy compared to Facebook,” he said.
The bill would also allow broadcast companies to merge in order to negotiate with social media companies without government interference. The bill would eliminate caps on the number of television and radio stations a single company could own.
A similar bill, with Democratic sponsors, covered only the newspaper industry. Paul said he supported that bill.
“I said, ‘Why don’t we combine print and broadcast to get our coalition bigger.’ ”
Paul said merged or joined entities would be able to negotiate a fee whenever their work was shared on a social media site. When a person shares articles or stories “they are going to people who aren’t subscribers” and aren’t paying for the content, he said.
Being able to negotiate as a single unit would generate revenue for struggling media outlets, he said. “I also don’t want to see the demise of our local media.”
When asked if allowing one entity to own multiple broadcast stations would reduce the flow of ideas by limiting editorial viewpoints, Paul said technology has given people access to sources of information outside their immediate area.
Local broadcast outlets “also compete with all kinds of national entities,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
