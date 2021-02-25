A bill approved in committee Thursday would allow students who suffered academically during the current school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic to request a “supplemental” year, during which they could retake classes or try to improve grades in classes they passed.
Senate Bill 128 would give school districts the option of allowing students to request a supplemental year, but the district would have to either accept or deny all of the requests. The supplemental year would take place during the 2021-22 school year.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, a Campbellsville Republican, and was approved by the Senate Educational Committee. The option of requesting a supplemental year would be open to all K-8 students.
Wise said some students have struggled with unconventional learning that schools adopted by necessity during the pandemic. Although schools are returning to in-person or hybrid learning models, “the school year is almost over with,” he said.
Wise cited news reports that failing grades have tripled in Fayette County schools and allowing a supplemental year would help students.
Will Hodges, superintendent of Greene County Schools, said school board members there half-joked that the 2020-21 year should have been considered a “gap year” for students.
“We think students would have been better off,” Hodges said, adding later, “there’s zero doubt we have had a loss of learning” during this school year.
Hodges said he estimated somewhere between 3% and 10% of Green County high school students would request a supplemental year if if were offered.
Reggie Thomas, a Campbellsville High School senior, testified that remote learning has negatively affected some students.
“I notice a lot of kids in my class or younger ... are failing in class because they can’t get that in-person learning,” Thomas said.
If the bill becomes law, every school district will have to decide by June 30 whether they will allow students a “supplemental year.” Students would have to apply by June 15.
A student requesting a supplemental year could participate in athletics, but current regulations would apply. A student who turns 19 on or before Aug. 1 would be ineligible to play sports, but a student who turned 19 after that date would be eligible to play for the 2021-22 school year.
When asked the cost of allowing students a supplemental year, Chuck Truesdell, director of government relations for the Kentucky Department of Education, said “there will be a cost to districts to do this.” A fiscal note attached to the bill said the fiscal impact is currently undetermined.
Truesdell said the Department of Education “supports the idea of supplementing education because there has been a great deal of learning loss.”
The bill next goes to the full Senate.
