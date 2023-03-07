A bill on its way to the full Senate would make it a crime for a person to perform in drag at publicly owned venue.

Senate Bill 115, if it becomes law, would create a new criminal penalty, “engaging in adult performance,” a criminal penalty punishable as a class B misdemeanor of the first offense. The penalty would become a class a misdemeanor on the second offense and a class D felony on subsequent offenses.

