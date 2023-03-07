A bill on its way to the full Senate would make it a crime for a person to perform in drag at publicly owned venue.
Senate Bill 115, if it becomes law, would create a new criminal penalty, “engaging in adult performance,” a criminal penalty punishable as a class B misdemeanor of the first offense. The penalty would become a class a misdemeanor on the second offense and a class D felony on subsequent offenses.
The bill says an “engaging in adult performance” includes a “sexually explicit performance under KRS 529.010(15) and includes a live performance, or a performance involving male or female impersonators, who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.”
KRS 529.010(15) defines “sexually explicit performance” as real of simulated sexual acts, nudity or partial nudity and acts such as flagellation “for the purpose of sexual stimulation or gratification.”
A person could be charged with “engaging in adult performance” for performing in drag at a public venue, or by performing in drag “in a location where a person knows or should know the adult performance could be viewed by a person under the age of 18 years.”
A facility found to have allowed the performance could lose its liquor license and business license, and could be subject to other actions, the bill says.
The bill was filed by Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, a Smithfield Republican. Co-sponsors include Sen Gary Boswell, an Owensboro Republican.
An amended version of the bill was approved by the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee last Thursday, clearing its way to go to the full Senate. If approved there, the bill would have to pass the House and either be signed by the governor or have enough legislative support to override a veto.
The prohibition would apply to the RiverPark Center, the Owensboro Convention Center, and any other city or county owned facility. The city owns the RiverPark and contracts out management and event planning.
The RiverPark Center has hosted drag shows in the Ghostlight Lounge, a nightclub open to people age 21 and over. Some people have raised concerns about the drag shows and have asked city commissioners to not provide public dollars to RiverPark.
Commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said recently they were not not in favor of cutting city funds to the RiverPark.
Tichenor could not be reached Friday or Monday for comment.
In a response to questions, Boswell said the bill would apply to any part of a public venue, including a portion that was designated as adults-only, where the operators took measures to keep minors out.
When asked if a public venue could host a drag show if the performance did not meet the criteria in KRS 529.010(15), Boswell said his opinion was the bill would prohibit all drags shows in public spaces.
“No, most drag queen shows based on evidence presented to the committee and from the public would be interpreted to be sexually explicit performances,” Boswell said in an email.
The state does not seem to have a definition of “prurient interest.” The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 1970 decision, defined “prurient interest” as “a shameful or morbid interest in nudity, sex or execration.”
When asked how “prurient interest” would be defined if a performance did not meet the criteria in KRS 529.010(15), Boswell said “prurient interest is having or encouraging an ‘excessive’ interest in sexually matters.”
Boswell said in text message the Republican caucus would likely discuss the bill when lawmakers return to Frankfort Tuesday, March 7.
The version that was approved by the Senate committee was very different from the original draft of the bill. The original version would have prohibited “adult-oriented businesses,” including drag shows, within 1,000 feet of parks, public recreation facilities, churches, schools, child care facilities, public pools, walking trails, homes, playgrounds, YMCAs, youth sports facilities or children’s amusement businesses.
“For now, I support any action that will protect our children from being exposed to drag shows,” Boswell said. “Clear evidence of sexually explicit activity at drag shows ... was presented in committee.”
