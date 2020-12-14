A bill filed by state Rep. Rob Wiederstein would ask judges to follow standards for resolving cases and require the Administrative Office of the Courts to compile data on how long judges take to resolve cases.
Wiederstein, a Henderson Democrat who represents part of Daviess County, filed the bill last month. The bill would require the AOC to issue an annual report, starting in 2024, showing the median time it takes each judge to dispose of a case and the length of time each judge spends on each type of case.
The bill would also encourage judges to use the “model time standards for state trial courts,” which gives recommended times to resolve felony, misdemeanor, civil and other kinds of cases.
Wiederstein, a retired Henderson District Court judge, said Tuesday the length of time it takes to resolve cases is an issue “in some courts with some judges.”
Wiederstein said there needs to be “some measurement of what a reasonable expectation is for (how long) it takes to get a case decided.” In the preamble of the bill, Wiederstein wrote, “polling consistently reveals the public’s primary complaint in regard to the court system is how long it takes for a case to be resolved.”
Wiederstein said much of the talk about criminal justice reform has centered around bail reform. In previous years, legislators have discussed eliminating cash bail, with advocates saying cash bail keeps low-risk people in jail for no other reason than they can’t pay the bond.
The way that has been framed is that you shouldn’t keep people in jail if they don’t have resources” to pay a bond, Wiederstein said. “But it wouldn’t be a problem if the trial was held the next day.”
The “model time standards for state courts” was created by the National Center for State Courts. The standard was last updated in 2011.
According to the model standard, 100% of felony criminal cases should be resolved within 365 days, and 90% should be resolved within 90 days. Most criminal cases are resolved through a plea agreement while a much smaller percentage go to trial.
Pending criminal and civil cases must be reviewed at least once a year.
The standard says 98% of criminal misdemeanors should be resolved within 180 days, and that 90% of traffic offense cases should be disposed of within 60 days.
Civil cases involving a jury trial should be disposed of within 540 days of filing, according to the standard, while family law issues, such as divorces and allocation of parental rights, should be disposed of between 180 days for divorces or up to one year for parental rights cases.
The bill does provide exceptions to following the model standards, for actions “beyond the control of the court,” such as when a defendant is hospitalized for psychiatric treatment or testing to determine competency to stand trial, the failure of a defendant or party to appear, the filing of appeals, and bankruptcy proceedings that interrupt civil cases.
The state does have some standards for case management. For example, any DUI cases not resolved within 90 days must be reported to the AOC, and juvenile dependency, neglect or abuse cases must be disposed of within 45 days.
Wiederstein said the annual AOC report would be a tool for voters when deciding whether to keep a judge in office.
“What I envisioned was (AOC) would (produce) an annual report of what cases were not decided within the guidelines,” Wiederstein said. “That would be a discussion for voters to have when judges are running for re-election … Let’s give the public some metrics on whether a judge is doing a good job.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
