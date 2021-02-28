A bill under consideration would require public colleges and universities to provide certain rights when a student is accused of violations of student conduct, such as assault or sexual assault.
If approved, House Bill 145 would call for all publicly funded state universities to establish written policies that spell out how a student is notified of a charge or hearing, the student’s access to evidence against him or her, the right to legal counsel and the right to cross-examine testimony in some instances.
The bill was filed by Rep. Kimberly Banta, a Ft. Mitchell Republican, and approved by the House Judiciary Committee last week. The bill has been amended since then, with Banta filing a floor amendment that changes some of the bill’s language.
An official with the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs said Friday they are working with Banta and hoping other provisions of the bill can be changed.
The bill requires publicly funded colleges to adopt student codes of conduct that establish rules for disciplinary hearings. At a minimum, rules for hearings must include a presumption that the respondent being charged with a violation is innocent until every element of the violation is proven.
The bill also requires the respondent is given full information about the charge, is informed at least 10 days before a scheduled disciplinary hearing, and requires the university to keep a record of all evidence and make the evidence accessible to the respondent at least 10 days before the hearing.
The respondent would also have the right to be represented by counsel or an advisor if the hearing could result in expulsion, suspension, removal from student housing or being ejected from student organizations. The bill also gives the respondent the ability make opening and closing statements, and cross-examine evidence.
The respondent could only cross-examine a student who brought a complaint in certain circumstances. The bill said cross-examination would be limited by Title IX, a federal law that requires universities to take certain actions to assist victims of sexual assault. Title IX forbids the victim of sexual assault from being made to face his or her alleged attacker in a hearing.
In complaints about sexual assault, the bill says evidence and questions about the complainant’s prior sexual behavior would not be relevant, “unless such questions and evidence ... are offered to prove someone other than the respondent committed the conduct alleged by the complainant” or if such questions and evidence “are offered to prove consent.”
The respondent would also have the ability to appeal the ruling of a hearing to the university’s governing board and to also appeal the governing board’s ruling.
Banta told lawmakers last week the bill offers “due process rights for when students need them the most.”
Currently, universities “have the ability to change the rules whenever they want,” Banta said, adding that thousands of students are respondents in disciplinary hearings each year.
“We cannot in good conscience continue to allow due process rights to be ignored,” Banta said.
Banta said a number of groups had been consulted on the bill, such as the ACLU of Kentucky and the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs.
“We can all say the bill has been made better by everybody’s voice coming to the table,” Banta said.
During last week’s hearing, Rep. Patti Minter, a Bowling Green Democrat and history professor at Western Kentucky University, said students don’t report sexual violence on campus because “they don’t want to be re-traumatized,” and she had concerns about the bill.
The bill would turn disciplinary hearings into “a full-blown adversarial” process, Minter said.
According to the Association of American Universities’ 2019 “campus climate survey,” one in every four women, one in every four transgender or gender nonconforming, and one in every 15 men report having been sexually assaulted. Of those, only 11% report the assault to the university, the survey found.
The bill says none of its provisions can be used to block or delay a law enforcement investigation into an incident, or can be used to block a university’s ability to suspend a student charged with a violation while a “timely” investigation and disciplinary process takes place.
Mike Wynn, a spokesman for the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, said the policy on disciplinary hearings is beyond the Council’s authority, and how hearings are conducted is decided by the universities.
Laela Kashan, staff attorney for the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, said the organization has worked with Banta on the bill, and Banta made changes to it to address some of KASAP’s concerns. For example, Banta added a section to the bill stating the respondent’s presumption of innocence won’t be construed to presume the person bringing the charge is lying.
“We are grateful for Rep. Banta’s consideration and only a few issues remain,” Kashan said in a written statement. “As with many bills, all interested parties may not come to the same conclusion on how the final version should be written but the process of figuring it out is invaluable.”
Kashan’s statement said a continued concern is while the respondent’s due process rights are spelled out in the bill, “students who are harmed by another student are not provided the same state level rights.”
Kashan’s statement said a respondent should never be able to directly cross-examine a respondent in hearings over any offense, and should only be able to cross-examine a witness by submitting written questions. KASAP would like a provision that evidence of a complaint’s sexual history be determined to be relevant before the evidence is introduced, and that sexual evidence be excluded if its value is outweighed by the prejudice it casts on the complainant.
“KASAP supports legislation that provides fair and equitable rights to students who participate in a campus code of conduct violation proceeding — including for both a student who submits a report alleging a violation and the student who is reported to be the perpetrator of conduct that could constitute a violation,” Kashan said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
