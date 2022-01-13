A bill filed for consideration in Frankfort would allow certain officials, and their relatives, to request otherwise public documents pertaining to them be kept from the public.
Senate Bill 63 was filed by Sen. Danny Carroll, a Benton Republican. The bill would create an exemption to the state’s open records law for “public officers,” which the bill defines as law enforcement officers, judges, prosecutors and public defenders, circuit court clerks, the attorney general and assistant attorney generals, first responders, social workers, law enforcement experts and technicians who testify in trial, probation officers, and jailers and jail staff.
The bill would allow “public officials,” and “immediate family members,” to request that certain public records be exempt from public inspection.
The “personally identifiable information” that would be exempt includes birth and marriage records, records that contain an address, any tax or property records, photographs of homes owned, personal phone numbers, email addresses, vehicle information or photographs and school or employment locations.
The official or family member would have to request the exemption in writing. The bill would allow anyone who disseminates exempted information to be sued.
David Thompson, executive director of the Kentucky Press Association, said a similar bill filed by Carroll was approved by the House and Senate in 2021, but was vetoed by Gov. Andy Beshear. Lawmakers didn’t have time to override the veto, Thompson said.
“This is the fifth year he’s done this,” Thompson said. “The public should be up in arms. The public should be outraged they to to this extreme to protect the police.”
The bill is unconstitutional, Thompson said.
“We have met with (Carrol) on numerous occasions over the years,” Thompson said. “He doesn’t get our concern about public records.”
In a written statement, KPA officials said the bill would “also will jeopardize the ability of businesses, agencies, and courts to perform routine public functions that depend on the free flow of information regarding public records concerning birth, death, marriage, insurance, property ownership, taxes, and political contributions.”
KPA also calls the definition of immediate family members “so broad and ill-defined it could include a substantial percentage of Kentuckians.”
William “Mack” Bushart, executive director for the Kentucky Property Valuation Administrators Association, said the bill would affect business activity, such as applying for mortgage.
“There’s a lot of regular business that I don’t know how it could be done based on what this requires us to do,” Bushart said. If records about a home had been made exempt under the proposed law, “that would be a serious problem for a bank to loan money on a house,” he said.
Bushart said much of the information that would be excluded under the bill is likely already available elsewhere.
“My thought is ... if you Google someone’s name, a lot of time that stuff pops up,” Bushart said.
Daviess Country PVA Rachel Pence Foster said the bill would also affect records kept by county clerks. Foster said it would be possible to remove such personal information from the PVA offices website, but preparing tax rolls would require going through the list of everyone who requested an exemption and deleting them from the rolls.
Foster said the bill could be expanded to include more groups of people in the future.
“Where does it stop?” Foster said. “... I’m not saying (the bill) is a bad thing, but the door would be open” to exempt more people in the future, she said.
“I think there needs to be some revision,” Foster said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
