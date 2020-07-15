An Ashland-area lawmaker has filed a bill that would require the state to reopen unemployment offices that were closed by former Gov. Matt Bevin.
In 2017, Bevin’s administration reduced the number of unemployment offices across the state from 51 to 20, according to Louisville television station WDRB.
The bill was prefiled by Rep. Terri Branham Clark, an Ashland Democrat. The bill calls for at least one full-time unemployment office in 54 locations. A similar bill was by former Rep. Kevin Sinnettee in 2017, but was never called for consideration, Branham Clark said.
“I was not in the General Assembly at that time” when Bevin officials closed unemployment offices, Branham Clark said. “But in our county, that was a devastating announcement. We already had access to an unemployment office when we needed assistance.”
Now, people in Ashland, which is in Boyd County, and surrounding counties have to go to a regional career center hub in Morehead.
“The Ashland office didn’t just serve Ashland,” Branham Clark said. The issue with the Morehead hub was some people “don’t have transportation to Morehead.”
Owensboro has a state career center, which serves as a hub for several surrounding counties, including Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties. Of the career centers, “it’s my understanding that in-person assistance was removed from the offices anyway,” Branham Clark said.
Eastern Kentucky had higher unemployment than average before the coronavirus closed most state offices, including career centers, she said.
“The COVID-19 crisis just put a spotlight on the unemployment issue,” Branham Clark said. “Because there are such an increased number of filings, the system has not been able to appropriately handle the workload.”
The state has held temporary unemployment offices across the state in an attempt to help people navigate the claims process. Branham said people trying to apply by computer or over the phone can easily make mistakes that delay their claims for months.
While those problems can be fixed if a person meets with an unemployment specialist, “it’s not simple if you’re on an automated line” or computer, Branham Clark said.
“I think a lot of our issues with unemployment cases could have been avoided … by connecting people to in-person assistance,” she said.
“I’m just saying, ‘Why don’t we have offices throughout the state?” Branham Clark said.
The state would have to replace the 90 unemployment specialists who lost jobs when the offices were closed in 2017, she said.
Although the bill was recently prefiled, Branham Clark said she has been talking with other legislators and others about the bill for a month or more.
“(People) are saying loud and clear they want in-person unemployment assistance in Kentucky,” Branham Clark said. “... I will be working to gather support from Pikeville to Paducah” for the bill, she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
