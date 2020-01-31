A bill that would give judges a choice to keep juveniles in juvenile court when they are charged with crimes where a gun was involved received first approval Thursday morning in Frankfort.
Senate Bill 87, which was sponsored by Sen. Whitney Westerfield, a Hopkinsville Republican, was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill next goes to the Senate floor.
The bill would do away with a provision of state law that mandates that judges transfer a child or teen from juvenile court to Circuit Court to be tried as an adult if a firearm was involved in the commission of a crime.
Instead, if approved, the bill would make whether a firearm was involved just one of the factors a judge could consider while deciding whether to transfer a child to adult court.
In a phone interview Thursday afternoon, Westerfield said a juvenile is transferred under current law if he or she was implicated in a crime where another person had a firearm instead of the juvenile.
Westerfield said District Court judges he has spoken to said they’ve had cases they didn’t feel deserved to be transferred to adult court but were transferred anyway because the law gave the judge no choice.
“Judges say, ‘We’ve have some we wish we didn’t have to’ transfer,” Westerfield said. “‘But we’re stuck,’” because of current law.
The court can still transfer a juvenile if the judge determines it’s necessary, Westerfield said. The bill would allow judges to “conduct a hearing and fulfill their role,” he said.
A provision that would have required a judge to determine whether a juvenile had a “serious intellectual disability,” and would have prevented a juvenile with such a disability from being transferred was removed from the bill Thursday morning. But Westerfield said he has filed an amendment to put “intellectual disability” back into the bill as “another component for the court to consider” when deciding if a juvenile should be transferred to adult court.
Westerfield, who is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is also chairman of the state’s juvenile justice task force.
Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones, who is also on the task force, said the bill gives judges a way to divert juveniles into alternatives to adult court.
“If you’re dealing with a 14-year-old child you think has a chance to have a future that is crime-free, drug-free and violent-free, you can give them that chance in District Court,” rather than sending them to be tried as an adult, Jones said. “If you have a system in place where prosecutors, judges and defense attorneys who are willing to … look for alternatives, this allows them to do so.”
Criteria a judge would consider include the juvenile’s maturity level, prior record, the seriousness of the offense, the best interest of the juvenile and community, the likelihood of rehabilitation and prospects for public protection, and whether the juvenile participated in a gang. Whether a firearm was involved is just another factor for the judge to consider.
The judge would have to find two of those factors applied to send a juvenile to adult court.
“It would be hard to find any child eligible to be (transferred) that wouldn’t check on two of those boxes,” Jones said. But a judge would also be able to weigh potential mitigating factors during a hearing, such as the juvenile’s history of trauma, she said.
Terry Brooks, executive director for Kentucky Youth Advocates, said there are other things the organization would have liked to have seen in the bill, but the bill “reflects the art of the possible.”
“I think it’s a good step forward,” Brooks said. “What we’ve learned is with juvenile justice reform, as well as criminal justice reform, you will win one bit at a time. This is a good, solid bill and it’s going to move reform in an incremental way.”
The bill is “a good solid tool” for judges to find alternatives to send juveniles to adult court, Brooks said.
“It becomes an opportunity and an obligation to use it,” Brooks said. “It gives judges and prosecutors an opportunity to be smart on crime, not just tough on crime.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.