A bill passed Wednesday by state legislators will give county government and public agencies an opt-out on posting advertising notices in newspapers.
House Bill 195 allows government agencies and organizations such as school boards in counties with populations of 80,000 or more to not post previously required government notices in newspapers. Instead, the notices can be posted on “a notice website operated by the local government.” The only posting required in a newspaper would be a single, small notice, saying the notice could be found on the entity’s website.
The bill was sponsored by Rep. Jerry Miller, a Louisville Republican.
The 10 counties with more than 80,000 population in Kentucky are Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Daviess, Kenton, Boone, Hardin, Madison, Campbell and Bullitt.
The bill is awaiting signing by Gov. Andy Beshear.
David Thompson, executive director of the Kentucky Press Association, said Friday the situation for newspapers, which had already faced years of financial challenges, could have been much worse.
“Jerry Miller wanted to take all public notices away from newspapers,” Thompson said. Also, a provision in a revenue bill sponsored by Rep. Steven Rudy, a Paducah Republican, would have allowed cities to post advertisements for bids on a website with no requirement to publish a notice in newspapers.
“That would have affected every major newspaper,” Thompson said. “... In other words, newspapers would have lost just about everything.”
The original bill would have applied to every county. But Thompson said a compromise was reached to have it apply only to counties with populations of more than 80,000. Thompson said Rudy’s language about newspaper advertisements was stripped out of the bill by the Senate.
Thompson said supporters of taking government advertisements out of newspapers claimed the newspaper industry was reaching only a small number of people.
“Rep. Miller kept quoting 15% readership” and falling circulation numbers, Thompson said. “The best I can figure is (readership) is at least three times as much.
“ It’s somewhere in the 40% range … and my figures don’t include your e-editions,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the changes would’ve damaged newspapers, which were struggling even before the Covid-19 coronavirus struck, which is anticipated to decimate newspaper advertising.
Thompson said Miller’s bill results in multiple agencies posting bids and notices on their individual website, which would make it difficult for the public to find them.
Thompson, who is from Scott County, said “I would have 27 different websites to go to if I wanted to know what’s going on,” instead of a single newspaper. “... It escalates the number of places the public would have to (search) to find out what’s going on in the county.”
Kentucky Press Association already has a single website, www.kypublicnotices.newzgroup.com, where every public notice in the state is compiled from newspapers and can be viewed for free.
According to a Legislative Research Commission study, only 1% of public agency budgets are spent on advertising in newspapers, Thompson said.
Agencies in favor of reducing government advertising in newspapers have already informed KPA that they will try again in 2021, Thompson said.
Thompson said KPA is working to rally newspaper executives from local and corporate newspaper chains to work together next year “to get this killed once and for all.”
Mike Weafer, publisher of the Messenger-Inquirer, said he anticipates more attempts to remove government notices from newspapers in the future. Weafer said a previous bill had already removed the requirement in newspapers in counties with more than 90,000 people.
“In principle, anything that removes notification to the public through a newspaper to a government-sponsored website, in my opinion, will reduce the openness of government and reduce the number of people who will be notified,” Weafer said.
“It’s an overarching effort to totally remove notifications out of newspapers to government websites, which will drastically reduce people’s awareness of government,” Weafer said.
