The National Sheriff’s Association is advocating for a bill that would make fentanyl analogues a Schedule I controlled substance, a move that Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said would help investigations and in the federal prosecution of fentanyl traffickers.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has been contributed to multiple overdose deaths. In 2019, fentanyl was a contributing factor in 759 fatal overdoses in Kentucky. Meanwhile, acetylfentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, was found in 419 fatal overdoses last year.
In all, there were 1,316 fatal overdoses in the state last year.
Because fentanyl is a chemical compound, making the chemical formula a Schedule I controlled substance would not allow illicit drug manufacturers to make small changes to the formula to skirt regulation, Cain said. A similar situation occurred with synthetic marijuana, where makers would change the formula slightly anytime a specific formula was targeted.
Fentanyl analogues are temporarily listed as Schedule I drugs, which means they have no legitimate medicinal value but a high potential for abuse. The temporary listing is set to expire next year.
The Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues Act was filed in 2019 and is currently awaiting action in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“The intent of the bill would schedule (fentanyl analogues) permanently into Schedule I,” Cain said last week.
Cain, who is a past president of the National Sheriff’s Association and current chairman of the group’s Narcotics Enforcement committee, said the proposed ban “is very similar with what we did statewide on synthetic marijuana.”
In 2012, the state made it illegal to possess all synthetic marijuana, regardless of its chemical formula.
Labs that make fentanyl analogues change their formulas just as synthetic marijuana makers did, except fentanyl is “on a much larger and more deadly basis,” Cain said.
The intent of the bill is not to target legitimate pharmaceutical companies, but large traffickers of illicit fentanyl, Cain said. “Speaking from a law enforcement perspective, we have always championed research (in the potential medicinal uses of drugs). But I’m not aware of any instance where a fentanyl analogue has done anything other than hurt our community.”
Making fentanyl Schedule I narcotics would have an effect on prosecuting trafficking on the federal level, Cain said.
“The Schedule Is include higher penalties, for obvious reasons,” he said. The bill would not be used to prosecute drug users who deal small amounts to maintain their own addiction.
“Nobody in Owensboro and Daviess County is looking to cause trouble for someone suffering” from substance abuse, Cain said. “... What we are talking about is federal legislation, so we are talking about people trafficking at the federal level.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
