A bill approved by a Senate committee last week would require all Kentucky law enforcement agencies to have written policies governing vehicle pursuits and would require officers to receive annual training on emergency vehicle operations.
The bill, House Bill 298, has already passed the House and was given approval Thursday by the Senate local government committee. The bill will next go to the full Senate for a vote.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. James Tipton, a Taylorsville Republican, said the bill was prompted by the September death of Jill Hurst in Anderson County. Media reports say Hurst, 18, was killed when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by a man fleeing police.
Tipton told Senate committee members that in a five-day period around the accident that killed Hurst, there were two other vehicle collisions involving pursuits resulting in three deaths in Lexington and three deaths in Paducah.
Tipton said vehicle pursuit deaths are the No. 1 cause of officer fatalities in the nation, and an average of one person a day is killed by crashes involving vehicle pursuits nationally.
Tipton’s bill would require every law enforcement agency to adopt a written policy outlining procedures for vehicle pursuits by January 2021.
“It does not tell them what their policy must be,” Tipton said. But the bill gives guidelines for agencies to determine when to initiate or stop a pursuit, such as the seriousness of the offense the fleeing person is believed to have committed and the potential danger the pursuit creates to the public.
The bill would require every officer in Kentucky to have four hours of in-service training on emergency vehicle operations by the end of 2022, and every two years afterward. A person charged with misdemeanor second-degree fleeing/evading police could have his or her license suspended.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said the agency has a pursuit policy and every officer goes through vehicle training, which covers pursuits, annually.
“We try to not do the minimum, particularly when it comes to training,” Boggess said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said the office also has a written pursuit policy that is reviewed with deputies each year.
The department sends deputies as needed to the state police academy in Richmond for emergency vehicle operations training, Smith said. New law enforcement officers receive vehicle training when they attend the academy as recruits.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.