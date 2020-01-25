State legislators in Frankfort have given first approval to two bills that would alter the way state 911 dispatch centers are funded and how they could spend state dollars.
The bills, House Bill 208 and House Bill 229, were voted out of a House Local Government committee this week, clearing them to go to the full House at a later date.
Paul Nave, director of Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch, said House Bill 208 centers on “Lifeline” phones, which are phone service plans provided at a reduced cost to low-income individuals. Lifeline phones are also known as “Obama Phones.”
Monthly cell phone bills in Kentucky include a 911 service fee of 70 cents. Nave said Congress passed a law in 2018 that phone service providers interpreted as preventing Kentucky from collecting the monthly 911 service fee on Lifeline phones.
After state legislators failed to pass a bill that would have eliminated the cell companies’ interpretation last year, the state 911 Board stopped collecting the fee from Lifeline phones. The fee hasn’t been collected since September.
“There are a lot of those (Lifeline phones) given out,” Nave said Wednesday. “They call 911 like any other (phone), but they don’t pay the 70 cents.”
House Bill 208 would allow the fee to be collected but would require Lifeline phone providers to pay the monthly fee and not pass the fee along to Lifeline phone users. The fee would generate $1.2 million annually for use by 911 dispatch centers, Nave said.
“Ninety-five percent (of the fee) would be flowing back to local 911 centers across the commonwealth,” Nave said. “Even if it’s $20,000 (to each dispatch center) a year, that’s $20,000 that would make a difference with the budget.
“What we’re saying is, if it’s a free phone to the community, the companies should be able to pay that for their customers,” Nave said. “... We are saying the provider is getting the money from the government for these phones, so the provider pays us 70 cents monthly for any device that calls 911.”
Another bill approved by the Local Government committee Wednesday is House Bill 229. Nave said the bill would eliminate the formula for how dispatch centers can spend revenue collected from cell phone 911 fees.
When the formula was created in 1998, the majority of calls 911 received were from landline telephones, Nave said, so most of the 911 fee revenue was generated from the land telephones.
“We’ve switched from 80% landline calls to over 80% cell phones now,” Nave said.
When 911 calls from cell phones were in the minority, the state required dispatch centers using 911 Board fees for expenses to follow a ratio: For example, if 40% of a dispatch center’s calls came from cell phones, that agency could only use 40% of its 911 Board funds toward expenses. The remainder would have to come from other sources.
While the percentage of 911 calls coming from cell phones has increased, the ratio is still in effect. Nave said some 911 centers’ only revenue comes from 911 Board funds, but the ratio prevents them from spending 100% of the money on their operating expenses.
If the bill passes, 100% of state 911 funds could be spent on dispatch center expenses, Nave said.
“As long as it’s allowable expenses, we don’t care about the percentage anymore,” Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.