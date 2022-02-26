Bill’s IGA, known to generations of Hawesville residents as “Bill’s on the Hill,” has a new owner after remaining in the same family since opening in November 1978 as “Bill’s Quick Service.”
Co-owner Billy Stephens said he and his brother Wayne Stephens decided that at nearly 73 and 76 years of age, it was time to take a step back from work in order to spend more time with family.
“We are getting old and we want to see our kids and grandkids,” Stephens said. “We have missed a lot of opportunities to see our kids and grandkids in different things.”
Stephens said the IGA located at 290 Hawes Blvd. in Hawesville was purchased by Mafaz Ansar of Glasgow, Kentucky.
The new owner will retain the Bill’s IGA name.
Wayne Stephens said the brothers would not have sold the store to just anybody, wanting to make sure it was taken over by someone who understands the community’s connection to the store.
“Billy and I are probably serving a third generation,” he said. “We like to give out suckers to the kids that come in there and we are giving them out to the grandkids of people we gave suckers to.”
Billy Stephens said a lot has changed since he started the store with his parents back in 1978, but Bill’s IGA has remained a fixture in the community.
“We are good to the customers and we are open when other stores are closed,” he said. “You have to understand that when we open those doors at 5 a.m. those workers coming in they are going to these plants and they want to get service and get in and get out.”
Stephens said that while the store maintains a focus on offering fresh cut meat and fresh vegetables, it takes more than quality items to make an independent grocery store successful.
“We have real good employees,” he said. “Good employees is what the key is.”
Steve Robertson, store manager, is the third generation of his family to work at the store, and he plans to continue on under the new ownership.
Robertson said he was attending Western Kentucky University, when his grandfather, store founder Bill Stephens, became ill and he moved back home to help out.
Now 25 years later, he can’t see doing anything else.
“I am going to stay here and make a go of it and just try to keep it going like it has been,” he said.
Robertson said he believes it’s the friendly service that has helped make Bill’s IGA a beloved store in the Hawesville community.
“I think it is just the down-home atmosphere that you get when you come in here,” he said. “I think people are just a little friendlier. A lot of that is knowing each other and familiar faces.”
Billy Stephens said the new ownership will be keeping current store staff members that would like to stay, and he and his brother will still be around to help during the transition period.
“We are going to stay here and help them out a while,” he said.
Although they’re looking forward to retirement, Stephens said it was not an easy decision to make.
“It is bittersweet,” he said. “I haven’t been able to hardly sleep for a month thinking about it. I have done it all my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.