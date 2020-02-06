The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday morning that would allow people to have their criminal record expunged if they have had criminal charges against them dismissed or have been acquitted at trial.
The committee approved House Bill 327, which was filed by Louisville Republican Kevin Bratcher. The bill, if approved, would amend the state’s expungement law so a judge would order a record expunged 30 days after a person is acquitted or has their charges dismissed.
The bill “corrects something I certainly did not know was going on,” Bratcher said Wednesday. Currently, if a person is acquitted or has a charge dismissed, the charge “still follows you around,” he said.
A person could also receive an expungement if a grand jury had failed to indict the individual in the year after the case was sent to a grand jury for consideration.
Bratcher said the bill does not include expungements for dismissed traffic violations.
Charles Aull, of Greater Louisville Inc., testified on behalf of the bill. “Greater Louisville Inc. has long championed expungement as a tool to remove barriers” between people and employment. The bill would make sure people “eligible for expungement obtain it,” he said.
Keturah Herron, field organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said she was charged with a felony in 2005 and was able to take a plea agreement and have the case expunged. Getting an expungement allowed her to obtain a master’s degree, she said.
“I know for a fact getting my expungement has allowed me to have a successful career,” Herron told the committee. Expungement is needed because “criminal records in this day and age stay with you for life,” she said.
“House Bill 327 will fight recidivism by helping people gain access to good jobs,” housing and other opportunities, she said.
Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, a Louisville Democrat, asked if people petitioning to get a past acquittal or dismissed case expunged would pay a fee. Committee chairman Rep. Jason Petrie, an Elkton Republican who co-sponsored the bill, said no.
If a prosecutor couldn’t prove the case against the person seeking the expungement, “why should that individual be required to pay money … to correct the commonwealth’s shortfall?” Petrie said.
Rep. Jason Nemes, a Louisville Republican, said the state should have already been removing records of dismissed cases and acquittals. He said the bill is “what we ought to be doing under the Constitution.”
Rep. Jeff Hoover, a Jamestown Republican, asked if a person who goes through a “rocket docket” program could also receive an expungement. Rocket Docket bypasses the grand jury process and sends a case directly to Circuit Court.
“I think, under the language, they technically would be entitled” for an expungement, Hoover said. Petrie said legislators working on the bill would look into the issue.
Rep. Stan Lee, a Lexington Republican, said he supported the bill but an expungement only bars members of the public from viewing the charge. He said a government record of the charge would still exist.
“We are simply allowing the government to have information we do not allow citizens to have access to,” Lee said.
The bill will next go to the full House for consideration.
In other business, the committee approved a bill that will expand probation credits for people who work, complete substance abuse treatment or receive life skills or other training.
House Bill 284 was filed by London Republican Rep. Derek Lewis. The bill, “gives relief to our probation officers,” who have an average caseload of 94 each, Lewis said.
“It incentivizes those on probation to get back on track,” Lewis said.
If approved, the bill would provide a 90-day credit on a person’s supervised probation if he or she obtained their GED. Other credits would be available for completing a substance abuse or educational program, and a person would receive one day off their supervised probation for every 40 hours of employment.
Rep. John Blanton asked if receiving just one day off probation for 40 hours of work was enough of an inducement for people. But he said he supported the bill.
“We need to incentivize these folks,” Blanton said. “... I support an effort to do that.”
Petrie said the state already has credits for people sentenced or on parole.
“This would give parity to felony probation, which we haven’t had before,” Petrie said.
A corrections impact study done by the Legislative Research Commission said the bill would save money on supervision but would require the hiring of additional personnel.
Rep. Charles Booker, a Louisville Democrat, called the bill “an important step in the right direction.”
Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, a Taylor Mill Republican, said, “I would like this to become part of a larger reentry push.”
The bill also next goes to the full House.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.