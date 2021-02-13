Two similar bills in Frankfort would set up a way for lawmakers to identify racial disparities in areas such as education, economic development and criminal justice, and for that information to make its way to legislators.
House Bill 364 and Senate Bill 10 would both create commissions on race and access to opportunity, with members drawn from the General Assembly, the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights and from state residents.
On criminal justice, for example, House Bill 364 would give the committee the ability to acquire data from state agencies about “whether or how a criminal justice statute, regulation or practice has a disproportionate and unique impact on racial or ethnic communities.”
The commission could also receive data on the racial composition of the state’s prison population, how juveniles are handled in the juvenile justice system by race, and more.
Rep. Samara Heavrin, a Leitchfield Republican and primary sponsor of House Bill 364, said the commission would also receive data on a variety of agencies, including the state Personnel Cabinet and the Cabinet for Economic Development.
The commission would also look at racial differences in maternal mortality. Pregnant Black women die at higher rates than pregnant white women, Heavrin told the House State Government Committee on Thursday.
“This is not a rural versus urban issue,” Heavrin said. “It’s Kentucky issue.”
OJ Oleka, one of the founders of Anti-Racism Kentucky, told the House committee that Anti-Racism Kentucky is a bipartisan group.
“The issue of racial justice is not a partisan one,” Oleka said.
Of House Bill 364, Oleka said, “what this bill does is create an opportunity for us to come together ... and create bipartisan outcomes, so every Kentuckian can thrive.”
The bills differ in the number of legislators on the commission. While Senate Bill 10 has an equal number of appointees from the majority and minority parties in both chambers, House Bill 364 gives more seats to the GOP.
Rep. Derrick Graham, a Frankfort Democrat, said the governor’s office should also be able to appoint members to the commission. He said of House Bill 364, “is the first step in addressing the issue” of racial disparities. The House committee approved the bill.
“Having conversations about structural racism and structural inequality, there’s nothing more important we can do at this point,” said Rep. Patti Minter, a Bowling Green Democrat.
Senate Bill 10 was approved by a Senate’s state and local government committee earlier this week and is awaiting action by the full Senate.
Sen. David Givens, a Greensburg Republican and member of the GOP leadership in the Senate, said the commission would show how policies impact minority groups “in ways we can’t even imagine.”
The commission’s compiled data that would make it easier for lawmakers to find, Givens said.
“There’s a lot of good data out there now ... but we don’t have a data collection point that turns it into information,” Givens said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
