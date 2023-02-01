The phone would ring while we were eating. Once all of us were around the kitchen table, it was kind of tight, so the kid closest to the phone on the wall would get up to answer it. In those days, no one called during meal time, or if they did, it was important, or one of our friends who hadn’t learned the dinner time rule yet.

This meant, then, that the phone almost never rang, which was a very nice thing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.