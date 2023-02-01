The phone would ring while we were eating. Once all of us were around the kitchen table, it was kind of tight, so the kid closest to the phone on the wall would get up to answer it. In those days, no one called during meal time, or if they did, it was important, or one of our friends who hadn’t learned the dinner time rule yet.
This meant, then, that the phone almost never rang, which was a very nice thing.
But sometimes it rang, and it was my grandmother.
She was calling to tell us Billy Graham was on. It was one of the great moral dilemmas of my childhood. Of course we passed the message along to our parents, and then we all looked at each other, a little bit stricken, and someone would go as instructed to turn the TV to the crusade, head hung low as we dialed past all the stuff we wanted to watch. My parents didn’t want to watch it, either, although they never said.
For the next two hours we wandered in and out of the family room, using homework as an excuse to leave the room, the very homework we denied having just hours before.
Both my grandmothers had little crushes on George Beverly Shea I think, and there is no denying Billy Graham was charismatic in his way. But there was just something about being commanded, or almost commanded, to watch that rankled and brought out my most contrary side. I kept it to myself, though, because it seemed blasphemous or at least ill-advised to spurn Billy Graham.
Granny would call, too, if she heard sirens that sounded like they were coming from our direction of town. She always called when she watched the weather and some storm or snow event was coming.
Now, I have become my grandmother, and I know it — it isn’t subtle — and I can’t seem to stop myself. Since the weekend, I have watched all the legitimate weather programs, and several YouTubers, who set up in their basements and yammer on as if they themselves invented NOAA.
Some seem like well-informed enthusiasts, others like yahoos, what with their hoodies and caps on backwards. Some look barely out of high school.
And it isn’t the hoodie and
ball cap that upsets me. I am wearing a hoodie myself, right this minute. It’s just that I can’t take them seriously, some barely out of high school, some with bad grammar.
Know I had been tracking this recent ice event for several days, watched its trajectory from Texas, up through Arkansas, and finally to us. And as it began, I burned up the text messages, telling all my loved ones the ice was coming and when to expect it, and to be careful and stay inside. In another text I reported it was here, but looks just like rain, so watch yourself. I checked in with friends who are traveling this week and gave them my opinion.
I have become my grandmother. If Billy Graham was still around and preaching, I would have passed that information along, too.
People think I am bossy. And I can be. But really, I am trying to be helpful. I think of my other grandmother, in just such an ice event, who fell out her front door and seriously broke her arm when she was about my age. How old she seemed to me then. I remember the time I fell down an entire flight of outdoor metal steps, thinking it was only rain, and I needed to take out the trash.
Luckily, the sleet pelting my face revived me as I lay on a carpet of egg shells and coffee grounds.
It isn’t that I think my dear hearts don’t have good sense, it’s just that I know how easy it is to be distracted. If someone hurt themselves by not knowing or not paying attention, I would feel guilty, as if just a little heads up may have saved them.
Of course, we don’t have as much agency as we think we do, or think we should. And perhaps as I age, I feel a bit more vulnerable. I am hyper-aware of dangers around me. Trip and falls, forgetting to take my medication, icy sidewalks and streets. Bad night vision.
The good news is, my loved ones are reasonable, careful people. Generally. The bad news is, I have all their phone numbers, and I’m not afraid to use them.
