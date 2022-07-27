He couldn’t quite figure out what all those people were doing in his house, and the giant number one helium balloon scared him, as it would, bobbing about and floating toward him as it did.
He seemed happiest when his mother and aunt worked to unbutton his new romper and peeled it off him, down to his diaper, so he could eat cake.
He sat in his high chair, all of us gathered around with phones out, like a celebrity sighting, and he cautiously tapped the little cake in front of him. After an excruciatingly long time, he managed to get some blue icing on his face and the temperature of anticipation in the room lowered to something manageable.
He sat like a Greek scholar, contemplating the cake, the texture of the crumb, the faces all about him, the strangeness of the day. In 10 minutes he was asleep in his own darkened room, little rump up in the air, oblivious to the noise his cousins made down the hall. First birthdays are tough on a fella.
To avoid some unpleasant task or another, I hopped in the car and headed to the Reid’s vegetable stand, the little building out off of Hwy. 81, not the one at the orchard. I needed more peaches to match the ones friends brought me. Sadly, this will be the last year for Reid’s in this location. There will always be peaches and flowers and produce at Reid’s Orchard, next year and beyond. Consider this a public service announcement.
This little errand didn’t take as long as I needed it to, so I continued on Hwy. 81 and just over the county line into McLean County. I was in search of tomatoes. For some reason I have had a hard time getting to the Farmer’s Market this year. But my pal, Ruth, brought me some tomatoes from her brothers’ produce stand, and they were the best tomatoes I have had in a long, long time.
Look for Jeff and Greg’s stand, Coke’s Produce, on the left, between a great old home and a collection of grain bins. The day I stopped by there were tons of tomatoes, peppers, squash and eggplant. As I was selecting squash, Greg came in with more eggplant, something we never had growing up, mostly because my mother didn’t like it.
More from this section
I had one in my little pile of squash and tomatoes, and he gave me a couple more. Not a big business in eggplant, apparently, but they are really pretty, and that seems reason enough to bring some home. About the time we ended the eggplant discussion, here came Ruth, having seen my car. The three of us discussed the merits of smaller tomatoes vs. large ones.
Ruth scored the convincing win, I thought, when she said one slice from a large tomato will cover the whole sandwich, avoiding those pesky pieces that fall out and into your lap.
Greg suggested a cantaloupe and watermelon, which they don’t grow but get from a neighbor, and I got those, too.
Great tomatoes, great melons, great squash, and the eggplant is still pretty.
Right this minute, it’s raining. A good soaking rain, with low rumbling thunder and pattering off the eaves. I begged my niece to move the baby’s birthday to October, he would never know, Sunday had been so unbearably hot.
Most of the summer, it seems, has been unbearably hot.
If we are lucky, maybe we can have rain all week. No matter there is a little pool forming in my backyard. No matter the dirt pile dug up for my neighbor’s plumbing repair threatens to slide across my walk. Just rain, to revive the flowers I have neglected, to keep those tomatoes happy out there on the Coke brother’s land, just rain to make the hot days less awful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.