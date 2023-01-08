OWENWS-01-08-23 BREAKFAST BLUEGRASS 2

Georgia Fletcher sings and performs on guitar with her siblings, the Fletcher Family, on Saturday at Windy Hollow Biscuit House.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Windy Hollow Biscuit House, 630 Emory Drive, is hosting free live bluegrass performances every Saturday in January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Randy Lanham, local musician and director for the Bluegrass Music Academy at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, has four groups of musicians who will be performing this month at the restaurant.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

