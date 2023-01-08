Windy Hollow Biscuit House, 630 Emory Drive, is hosting free live bluegrass performances every Saturday in January from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Randy Lanham, local musician and director for the Bluegrass Music Academy at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, has four groups of musicians who will be performing this month at the restaurant.
Saturday was the first performance of the month with the Fletcher Family.
Evelyn Miller, owner of Windy Hollow Biscuit House, said this is the first time the restaurant has held live performances.
“Before Christmas, my nephew was in town from Florida and Randy Lanham was here and I introduced them and one of them said breakfast and bluegrass sounds good,” she said. “I said it did sound good so my daughter and I were talking about it so I called Randy to see if he was serious about it.”
Miller said there were a lot of customers who knew about the performances and went to eat and listen to the music on Saturday.
“It’s been awesome and the response has been great as well,” she said.
First up was the Fletcher Family band — Gracen Flether plays fiddle; Casson Fletcher plays bass; Georgia Fletcher plays guitar; and Billie Fletcher plays guitar.
“We’ve been playing for about four or five years,” Georgia said. “It started just as Mom and me and my sister, and then Casson joined in with the bass.”
Georgia said she was attracted to playing bluegrass music because she likes all of the instruments and harmonies.
“I think they sound really good together and there’s just so much to do with it,” she said. “You can do a lot of instrumentals, picking, singing.”
Billie, the mother of the family, said Saturday’s performance was a lot of fun and she was able to see a lot of friends and people she hadn’t seen in awhile.
“It’s just a nice, relaxed, fun atmosphere to be able to eat some great food and fellowship with each other,” she said. “We’ve played at all different types of places, and sometimes they’re for serious moments.”
Casson said playing at Windy Hollow Biscuit House was different than some of their other venues.
“People are moving in and out, they’re having a bite to eat, just enjoying themselves,” he said. “I think that’s the most fun kind of crowd to play for. Just making people have a good time and hoping to brighten their day a little bit.”
Greg Fletcher is the father and husband of the Fletcher Family band, running sound and transporting equipment.
“They tried to teach me to play mandolin one time but with these fingers, it wasn’t a go,” he said.
Greg said his family has been taking lessons from Lanham for about four or five years.
“They perform around Owensboro pretty often,” he said. “We do nursing homes, we played for the Lanham Brothers show. This is the first time we’ve ever played at a restaurant.”
Watching his family perform is something Greg enjoys doing.
“I like sitting back here listening to them,” he said. “I enjoy listening to that style of music anyway. Sometimes at home I’ll sit down and read a book while I listen to them practice.”
One important part of the Fletcher’s music is spreading the Gospel, Greg said.
“We’re followers of Jesus Christ and that’s our main thing,” he said. “We’re trying to make the world a better place and more like God’s Kingdom and this is our giving back to culture and society.”
Beverly “Goldie” Payne was one of the customers in the crowd on Saturday listening to the Fletcher Family play.
“I got acquainted with them through church and they’ve been to our performances at the RiverPark Center when we would do New Year’s Eve shows there,” she said. “We just became great friends. I’ve sang with them a couple times and we did a song at church.”
Payne said she knew there was something special about the Fletcher Family.
“I’ve just always been a big supporter of theirs,” she said. “We use them in church once a month. We love it. It’s bluegrass gospel music. Everybody loves that.”
Watching the Fletcher Family perform was one of the main reasons Payne said she was at Windy Hollow Biscuit House on Saturday, but the food was also a draw.
“I have to say, the biscuits are mighty fine here, and I also have to say those homemade doughnuts, you can’t just eat one,” she said. “When you add the fried chicken and the breakfast buffet, you got me sucked right in. I’ve never had music on my biscuit before but it was certainly good today.”
Upcoming Breakfast and Bluegrass performances include the Bluegrass Brothers on Jan. 14; Emmie Kate Williams and Lucy Jagoe Chaney on Jan. 21; and Parker and Sara Malone on Jan. 28.
