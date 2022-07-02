Nobody has ever looked forward to retirement as much as I have.
I set a countdown clock on my phone, gosh, ages ago, and have steadily watched the numbers get smaller and smaller. It was a thrill when it finally went from double-digits to 99 days … and then slowly, gradually, day by day, the number got smaller and smaller, until it finally hit 0 on Thursday.
I’ve joked around the office for weeks that I had one foot out the door and the other on the gas pedal — but always hastened to add that it wasn’t because I was trying to get away from the office or any of my colleagues. I was just eager to get started on the next chapter of my life.
To be honest, I wasn’t sure how I would feel when the day finally arrived. Happy, of course … but I knew there would also be a level of sadness.
The word is “bittersweet.”
Earlier this week, I had an opportunity to spend some private time with my grandgirl Briley. We were talking about things that make us feel scared. I confessed to her something I had not confided in anyone else: I was feeling a little nervous about the great unknown that was waiting for me.
“We all feel this way sometimes,” I assured her. “Even things we are excited about, like you starting middle school next year and me starting retirement, we can feel happy and anxious at the same time.”
I encouraged her to always talk to her Mommy or Daddy or Granma about her feelings. And I realized that talking about my own feelings helped me, too.
I’ve given a lot of time and attention to thinking about all the things I won’t miss after I retire.
I won’t miss getting up at 4:15 a.m. to be at work by 5.
I won’t miss my dog gazing sadly after me as I close the door and remind him to watch the house and bite the burglars until I get back.
I won’t miss scraping ice off my windshield on cold winter mornings, waddling awkwardly around my truck and hoping I don’t slip on the slick driveway and knock myself out and lay there in the dark until the sun rises and a neighbor happens to see my frozen carcass.
I sure won’t miss driving to work in the dark, squinting blindly into the piercing brilliance of those million-watt headlights of approaching cars.
I won’t miss competing with everyone else in town as we jockey for position in a fast food drive-through on my lunch hour.
I won’t miss trying to cram all my errands and chores into the weekend, which results in a weekend not being much of a weekend at all.
And I won’t miss that Sunday-evening ritual of mentally reviewing everything that is coming up in the week ahead and trying to figure out how it will all get done.
But as the big day got closer, I realized there are a lot of things I really am going to miss.
The voice of my boss as he comes in the front door, cheerily greeting everyone by name — or, more accurately, by nickname — and waving at me as he zooms by my office door: “El Dub!”
Seeing that someone has placed a box of Rolling Pin doughnuts — with long Johns! — or magic cookies on the “share” counter.
Getting a call, text or email from a principal who needs a message to inform parents about something. Even though these requests almost always involve some kind of bad news (they handle the good news just fine without any help from me), it is a rewarding feeling to know I am able to assist someone when they need it most.
Just being part of something important, doing work that matters, working with people who do the right things for the right reasons … people who truly put “kids first” in everything they do.
There’s more — much more — but I have to be careful not to talk myself out of retiring.
… Haha! Just kidding!
But I will miss so many people, so many experiences, so much of being part of a team.
I cleaned out my office little by little over the past several months. It’s crazy, really, to see how much personal “stuff” accumulates at our workplaces. Everything from pictures on the walls to lip balm to boxes of greeting cards to Christmas decorations to the sturdy metal stapler I brought to work 20 years ago because I like mine better than the plastic ones they provide.
One of the last things I carried out was a gift from our office custodian, who left a beautiful card with a heartwarming message on my desk on one of my final days at work.
It was a wreath for my front door — how did she know I like those? — made of that mesh fabric that you crinkle up to look really pretty.
This one had a little plaque attached in the middle, and as I looked at it, I realized that this wreath made the perfect bridge between work and retirement, because I will remember my work friends every time I see this wreath … and the plaque says “Home.”
