Students from the H.L. Neblett Center became entrepreneurs Thursday as they designed and built prototypes at Junior Achievement of West Kentucky to pitch to community members.
Mercedes McCain, former Daviess County program manager for JA, said this is not the first time the organization has partnered with the Neblett Center.
“In the past (the Neblett Center has) done a program that Junior Achievement has already created that’s called ‘Biz Town,’ ” McCain said. “We started to develop this program at the end of the school year, which we have called ‘Biz Kids’ to transition the program more into a ‘Shark Tank’ method.”
Community members around Owensboro attended to act as investors. They were given $100 in fake money to give to the students they thought had the best project.
“The community is a big part of what Junior Achievement is,” McCain said. “Our community and businesses volunteer in our schools consistently.”
McCain said JA wants to reinforce what it means to be an entrepreneur and how to become one.
“I think that the takeaway is that no matter who you are or where you come from, anybody can be an entrepreneur and be successful if that’s what they want,” she said.
Students only had one hour to come up with an invention and design the product.
“It’s really rewarding to see how students put their thoughts and ideas into action,” McCain said.
The investors selected the student group who they believed had the best invention to receive the People’s Choice Award.
Brayden Davie, 10, and Easton Carpenter, 10, won the award for the “The Duster,” which is a prototype created from a large pinwheel, which is meant to depict a fan, that is attached to a duster. The goal is for the duster to catch dust that blows through the fan and drops it into a holder, which can then be dumped and cleaned.
“We thought it would save people money, like janitors,” Carpenter said. “We thought it would also be useful for everyday and to stop wasting money.”
More from this section
Davie said he enjoyed being able to create a design he thought others would enjoy.
The two learned useful skills to use in their lives through this project as well.
“You have to be patient, wait for people, and there’s a lot to do,” Carpenter said. “You can’t just open your own business, we learned you have to do a whole lot before you can start.”
Davie said he also learned what it means to invest money.
“If you have money and you don’t know what to do with it, you can invest it in the bank and get more money,” he said.
Felix McKnought, 13, and Gabe Ruiz, 11, received the most money with $279 worth of investments for their invention. The two created a dynamic ultimate cleaning tool, “Duct,” that includes a vacuum, duster, squeegee, power washer, complete with a long cord and solar panel.
The students made a second invention that would allow someone to add ingredients into a bowl and tell the invention what recipe to make, and within 30 seconds it would be complete.
“Getting to meet everyone and talk to them to see if they’re interested was a lot of fun,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said that he didn’t realize just how much work goes into being an entrepreneur.
“You have to buy the products first, and then sell the products, then you have to ask the bank or someone else to give you money for some of your product,” he said.
McKnought said he wasn’t surprised that he and Ruiz received the prize for the most money because he said they had a lot of investors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.