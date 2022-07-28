Biztown Adventures Experience for H.L. Neblett Center

Autumne Baker with Junior Achievement, right, works on a computer with H.L. Neblett Community Center students Jordyn White, 9, right, Kionah Green, 11, left, and Aniyah Wilson, 9, on Wednesday during Junior Achievement Biztown Adventures Experience at the Daviess County Public Library. The students learned about debit/credit cards, filling out a check registry, ethics in business and business management.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Junior Achievement of West Kentucky has been providing students attending the H.L. Neblett Community Center this summer with hands-on experience in the world of business through curriculum, in-person site visits and simulations through its Biztown Adventures Experience in collaboration with the Daviess County Public Library and Truist Bank.

According to JA’s website, students participate in the online Biztown Adventures program via simulations where they take on roles of chief executive officer, chief financial officer, marketing director, sales manager and consumer.

