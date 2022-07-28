Junior Achievement of West Kentucky has been providing students attending the H.L. Neblett Community Center this summer with hands-on experience in the world of business through curriculum, in-person site visits and simulations through its Biztown Adventures Experience in collaboration with the Daviess County Public Library and Truist Bank.
According to JA’s website, students participate in the online Biztown Adventures program via simulations where they take on roles of chief executive officer, chief financial officer, marketing director, sales manager and consumer.
Additionally, they learn about topics such as debit and credit cards, filling out a check registry, ethics in business and business management to foster critical-thinking skills and engagement to help students use what they learned and apply to the business world.
“This program focuses each week on different roles,” said Autumne Baker, vice president of area operations for Junior Achievement. “Maybe none of these kids will aspire to be any of those things, but I think it’s great because it does show them that some of the activities that are part of the simulation are things that they will be doing in the work world or even in school.”
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the H.L. Neblett Community Center, said that offering this type of opportunity stemmed from a
“When I lived in Louisville, my oldest daughter went through Junior Achievement when I think she was in the fifth grade,” he said. “...I thought it would be something great for our kids to do over the summer … outside of the facility.”
The library’s public lounge hosted the simulations for the students in order to provide additional space and laptops for participants to use.
“It fits right in with really what our mission is,” said Jarrod McCarty, community engagement manager at DCPL. “I think with all the organizations (involved), education is a focal point for all of us. …This is needed for kids in our community.”
A speaker series element was added to the program via Truist Bank for a more well-rounded experience of having the children visit the bank’s main branch downtown and speak to those working in the field.
“For Truist, it’s very important for us to give back to our communities,” said Angie Morrison, market president of Truist Bank. “It’s very important for us to work with children; they’re our future ....”
Morrison said that learning about these roles could also apply to the children’s day-to-day life.
“...You can be a CFO of your own household because you get income, you have bills to pay,” Morrison said. “We were able to show the different needs of how a CFO role is important, whether it’s in the business world or (their) own personal finances.”
Cottoner was happy the children were able to have this experience and looks forward to having the opportunity available in the future.
“I hope to do this again next summer and just for it to be a recurring thing,” he said.
