Vendors tents lined West Fifth Street in front of Kendall-Perkins Park on Saturday as Owensboro Black Expo’s fifth annual Juneteenth celebration got underway.
“This is our Independence Day,” Dominique Maddox, president of Black Expo, said as she looked at people chatting beneath the shady trees and visiting the booths.
Saturday’s freedom celebration ended with a gospel concert and a fireworks show Saturday night.
“Who doesn’t like fireworks,” Maddox said.
She said, “The Declaration of Independence was written nearly 100 years before the Civil War, but we weren’t free until after the Civil War.”
On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and proclaimed freedom for the enslaved people in Texas.
Maddox said, “Those freed men wanted to celebrate their freedom. That’s how Juneteenth began.”
Slavery ended at different times in different places.
In Kentucky, some enslaved people won their freedom on Aug. 8, 1865 — Emancipation Day.
But others in Kentucky weren’t finally free until Dec. 18, the year when the 13th Amendment banning slavery became part of the Constitution.
Olga McKissic, director of The Western Academy at The Neblett, said she wants to make sure that the young scholars at the Academy “understand their history and how we got here to today.”
Virginia Johnson said she’s been involved with Black Expo for more than 20 years.
“There’s more attention to heritage now than there was then,” she said.
Maddox said the local Juneteenth celebration has grown in its five-year history.
More businesses are taking part and attendance has been growing, she said.
During COVID-19, Maddox said, “all we could do was have a drive-by parade. But people turned out to support us.”
Next year, she said, Black Expo will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Maddox said, “We weren’t taught about Juneteenth in school. We had to learn it on our own.”
She said the struggle for equal rights continues.
“We have to live to fight another day,” Maddox said.
President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law a year ago, making June 19 a federal holiday.
And the federal government will celebrate the holiday on Monday, since June 19 fell on Saturday this year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.